Botany Manor: How to grow Ash Plume

Botany Manor has you learning about forgotten flora scattered throughout the estate you’re visiting. One of the plants you have to learn about is Ash Plume, and the clues you discover show you how to grow it.

Like the previous plants, there’s a specific process for growing an Ash Plume. It takes a bit of effort to track down each of these clues in Botany Manor, but we can help you narrow your search. After you discover the clues, it’s time to try it out for yourself and attempt to grow it from a seed.

All Ash Plume clue locations in Botany Manor

There are seven clues you need to discover to grow the Ash Plume. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to track down seven clues to grow an Ash Plume. All these clues appear throughout the estate and provide a step-by-step process of what you need to grow it in Botany Manor. Without these clues, it won’t be possible for you to grow it and check it off.

There are five rooms you need to visit for each of the seven clues. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These are all the clue locations you need to track down for the Ash Plume in Botany Manor and what they are.

Dartmoor Poster – You can find this poster at the Screens Passage, leading from the Main Hall to the Back Terrace.

– You can find this poster at the Screens Passage, leading from the Main Hall to the Back Terrace. Pyrophiles – A book you can read at the Screens Passage, closer to the Back Terrace door.

– A book you can read at the Screens Passage, closer to the Back Terrace door. Seed Log – Outside on the Back Terrace, there’s a Seed Log next to the stairs.

– Outside on the Back Terrace, there’s a Seed Log next to the stairs. Dartmoor Lecture – A letter that appears in the Kitchen. You can find it on the right side of the room, next to the broken mortar.

– A letter that appears in the Kitchen. You can find it on the right side of the room, next to the broken mortar. Cooking Book – The next clue is the open cookbook at the center of the Kitchen. You can find it opposite to the Dartmoor Lecture.

– The next clue is the open cookbook at the center of the Kitchen. You can find it opposite to the Dartmoor Lecture. Poem – There’s a poster hanging on the right side of the Servant’s Hall, to the right of the door when you leave the Kitchen.

– There’s a poster hanging on the right side of the Servant’s Hall, to the right of the door when you leave the Kitchen. Smoking Book – Outside the Servant’s Hall takes you to the Kitchen Garden, and in the far back, to the left, is the Smoking Book.

After you find the Smoking Book in the Kitchen Garden, all seven clues should now be available for you to grow the Ash Plume. You go about growing the Ash Plume by having particular smoke around it from its natural habitat, which is from Dartmoor. Because it’s a plant that reacts to fire, find a planting station where you can place the seed. From there, bring it to the kitchen and set it on the plate above the fire, waiting for the seed to sprout.

Now that you have sprouted seeds, take them to the kitchen garden and then over to the smoking shed. Place it down in the back and go to the wood pile. There are four types of wood here, and you want to use Oak Logs, which are the ones primarily from the Ash Plume’s natural biome. Place the Oak Log in the fire, which should cause the Ash Plume to grow, completing this plant in Botany Manor.

