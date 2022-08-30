Terraria maintains its ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ status on Steam after 1 million reviews

The action-adventure game Terraria initially started out as a passion project by developer Re-Logic. It quickly shot up the ranks in popularity when players started to see how fun and engaging the gameplay really was. While some players were put off by the charming pixel-art style graphics early on, it quickly became apparent that there was more depth to this game than meets the eye.

That sentiment quickly caught on among Steam users, creating sparks till it became a raging wildfire of positive reviews. So positive that it is currently one of the few games on Steam with “Overwhelmingly Positive” reviews. The caveat here is that it just crossed over a million reviews but still maintained its Overwhelmingly Positive status despite that.

Terraria is now the first game on Steam with over 1 million reviews while keeping its Overwhelmingly Positive status! (97% positive) pic.twitter.com/3AJlAya2ge — demize 🥚 (@demizegg) August 29, 2022

Terraria is the first game to actually maintain its Overwhelmingly Positive status despite crossing over a million reviews, with a 97 percent positivity rate. Such a strongly skewed positive ratio has never before been seen on Steam and rightfully so. Terraria has brought joy to millions of players all over the world and managed to capture the hearts of players that initially thought that the game would amount to nothing.

Being such a successful game also came with its accolades, since Terraria won the Labor of Love award in 2021 for being the best game developed by an Indie developer. The fans heaped praise after praise on the game, leaving the developer awestruck and humbled by this outpouring of love and recognition from the community. The entire post can be found here.

Terraria still releases updates over time, although not as frequently. What will be added next? We will have to wait and watch.