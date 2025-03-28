How to get Friendly status with a buyer in Schedule 1

Even though drugs are your item of trade in Schedule 1, it’s still a lesson in fair business etiquette. You need to reach and maintain Friendly status with your buyers to ensure smooth progression in the game. Here’s how to do that.

How to reach and maintain Friendly status with a buyer in Schedule 1

The web of customers, dealers, and suppliers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Three main criteria dictate your relationship with a buyer in Schedule 1:

Timeliness of your deliveries. Quality of the product with respect to their Standards. Fair pricing of the product.

The timeliness in delivering orders is crucial in reaching Friendly relationship status with a buyer. This means delivering the ordered product within the agreed-upon time window. So, it’s in your best interest to schedule orders properly, rather than accepting an order and then realizing you can’t deliver it on time.

Next up is your product quality. This isn’t too big of an issue early on since buyers in Northtown (the starting area) have Low standards. However, as you progress into Westville and beyond, you get access to customers who are harder to please. As a rule of thumb, maintain Standard quality on your product, and you’ll be good to go on this front.

Last but not least is the pricing. Charging customers more than the fair price hurts your relationship with them. However, this only holds for counteroffers. If they are willing to pay you more than the fair price as their initial quote, you don’t lose relationship status.

Why does Friendly status with a buyer matter in Schedule 1?

Reaching Friendly status with buyers unlocks new dealers and suppliers in each region of Schedule 1. In the first region, for example, you need to reach Friendly status with either Chloe, Ludwig, or Beth to get hold of Benji as a dealer.

Maintaining the three criteria—timeliness, quality, and fair price—also ensures you get repeat customers. This helps in keeping the hustle going. The drug empire, after all, is not going to build itself.

