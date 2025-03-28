How to sell items and junk in Schedule 1

There are quite a few ways for you to earn money in Schedule 1, and the most obvious one is to sell drugs to customers and earn profits. But you need to purchase supplies before you can start growing or making your drugs. For this, you can earn money by selling junk at various points on the map.

If you’re unaware of the process, selling junk could be a confusing process for you. Here’s everything you need to know about selling items and junk in Schedule 1.

Can you sell items for money in Schedule 1?

Make some extra money by selling junk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, you cannot sell your items in Schedule 1. Once purchased, you can only choose to discard and remove those items permanently. You cannot sell your purchased items and get back any amount you spent when buying them.

However, a mechanic in the game allows you to collect and sell junk to “Cash for Trash” deposit machines located all across the map.

How to make money by selling junk

Before collecting and selling junk for money, you must purchase a specific tool in Schedule 1. Here’s a step-by-step process of making money by selling trash in the game:

Head over to Dan’s Hardware store located next to the pizza place at Hyland Range.

Step inside the store and purchase a Trash Grabber for $20. You can only use your debit card in this store as Dan’s Hardware does not accept cash.

Once you equip the Trash Grabber, you can approach any trash and pick it up with the interact hotkey.

Your trash bucket will start filling up as you gather more junk and trash.

After you have collected a decent amount of trash, head over to the nearest Cash for Trash deposit machine to dump all of your collected junk.

Once the machine is done processing all the junk you deposited, it will allow you to collect cash equivalent to all the junk you collected.

While this process isn’t ideal for making huge chunks of money, it is still handy for earning a few extra bucks with a basic investment of $20. It can also help you out during tight situations when you don’t have money to buy basic supplies for your next batch of deliverable products.

