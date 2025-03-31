How to get a Suspension Rack in Schedule 1

The Suspension Rack is necessary if you plan on speeding up the seed growing process in your facilities. Not only do they look better than the Grow Tent, they’re also a lot more efficient. Here’s everything you need to know about getting Suspension Racks and setting them up in Schedule 1.

How to unlock Suspension Rack

You can only purchase a Suspension Rack from Oscar at the Warehouse. To do this, you first need to gain access to the warehouse and then speak to Oscar. You don’t get access or entry to the Warehouse until your rank reaches Hustler V, so level it up quickly. Note that you can only access the warehouse between 6pm and 6am, and all purchases here must be made in cash.

Purchase the items from Oscar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to purchase Suspension Rack

Enter the Warehouse from the front entrance after 6pm and head towards the right side. You can speak to Oscar here to purchase supplies from him. Head into the furniture tab and you’ll find the Suspension Rack available for $40 each. The Suspension Rack is used to hang up grow lights above pots. Make sure to purchase lights and high-quality pots from Oscar to complete your set.

Here are all the lighting options that you can attach to your suspension rack:

Name Price Description Halogen Grow Light $40 Cheap and simple halogen grow light. Must be placed on a suspension rack. LED Grow Light $80 A simple LED grow light. Emits a purple light that stimulates plant growth 15 percent faster than halogen. Must be placed on a suspension rack. Full Spectrum Grow Light $200 Very fancy full-spectrum grow light. Stimulates plant growth 30 percent faster than halogen. Must be placed on a suspension rack.

Here are all the pots you can pair with your Suspension Rack:

Name Price Description Plastic Pot $20 Flimsy plastic pot made in China. Moisture-Preserving Pot $50 A special metal pot with moisture-preserving functionality. Soil will lose moisture 40 percent slower. Air Pot $120 Fancy hand woven fabric pot that keeps roots ventilated. Boosts plant growth speed by 15 percent, but increases moisture drain by 30 percent.

Oscar also has unique items you need for cooking Meth in Schedule 1.

How to set up Suspension Rack

Once you have your Suspension Rack, Pot, and lights, you need to head back to one of your bases where you can place them. The only thing that matters here is that the lights must be attached to the Suspension Rack first. The Pot and Suspension Rack can be placed in any order. Once you’ve set it up, it should look something like the image below.

The proper setup for the Suspension Rack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now you can fill an entire room with this compact setup that takes much less space than the Grow Tent and its sprinklers, and assign workers to automate the entire process. You’ll have a room full of Suspension Racks and lights ready to pump out tons of product daily.

That’s all you need to know about the Suspension Rack in Schedule 1. While you’re here, learn how to get the Bungalow and how to make Cocaine.

