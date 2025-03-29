How to open console in Schedule 1

Schedule 1 is a funny drug dealer simulation game that gives you the liberty to do shady things to boost your criminal career. However, you can get even more freedom in the game with the use of console commands.

The process of using this feature can be pretty complicated if you’re new to modding, especially as many steps have to be strictly followed. Here’s how to access console commands in Schedule 1 and everything you need to know about them in the game.

How to access the console in Schedule 1

Console commands unlock unlimited possibilities. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Console commands typically allow players to manipulate game files and grant access to tools and commands that are otherwise unavailable to the average player. However, you can forcibly access Schedule 1’s console via third-party tools and apps. To unlock the tool, download and install MelonLoader. It is a third-party, easily accessible tool that unlocks the feature in several games and also allows you to apply mods. You will also have to download some mods from Nexus Mods.

Once you’ve downloaded MelonLoader, follow these next steps:

Install MelonLoader and place it in your Schedule 1 installation folder

Open MelonLoader and select Schedule 1 from the list of games

Launch the game at least once to create the Mods folder

Download the Schedule1ConsoleUnlocker mod from NexusMods

Extract the .dll file from the zip file and drop it into the Mods folder of Schedule 1 within MelonLoader

Next, download the Console Mod and extract the .dll files to the mods folder inside MelonLoader

After following all the previous steps, you can launch the game and press F8 on your keyboard. Following the steps correctly should bring up the console at the top of your screen, where you can then type in several commands. You can also install Mod Manager from Nexus Mods, which is a tool that makes it easier for you to navigate between different mods. This is especially useful if you intend to use a lot of mods for the game.

Alternatively, if you lack confidence in modding or experience and are uncomfortable with the process, you can also use Cheat Engine and compatible CT files to access commands, including some specific ones, like God Mode.

Schedule 1 has several console commands that offer various helpful uses and actions. These range from instantly adding an employee, getting experience points and cash, to being able to teleport or hide the UI. To find out more, check out our guide for the full list of console commands.

