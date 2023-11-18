How to use the Boombox in Lethal Company

Distract yourself from the dangerous environments on Lethal Company’s moons with the sweet release of the Boombox. But aside from dancing your shift away, what exactly is the Boombox used for?

The Boombox is available from the Terminal for 60 credits. While this tool won’t set you back by much in regard to hitting your quota, you are dishing out 60 credits every time you want to use it. You will have to purchase a Boombox every time you dock the ship if you want to use it the right way. Returning with the Boombox in hand is essentially impossible if you are using it to lure the monsters away from you.

Lethal Company: Best way to use the Boombox

Terminal Store screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Boombox is a great piece of equipment in Lethal Company. Yes, it has meme value and lets you hit the dancefloor with your teammates, but the Boombox is also incredibly helpful to your survival (if used correctly). Everything is a threat inside Lethal Company. Even your best friends can turn into your enemies if they get themselves a clown horn. But the Boombox can either save your life or end it.

The Boombox can lure creatures to its position or lead your team back to safety. While you can find the ship by right-clicking the mouse, the Boombox gives you another option when you are traversing across the moon’s surface to get back to the Home Base. That said, the best way to use the Boombox is to place it on the opposite side of the map and use it to lure in any patrolling creatures of the Bestiary. This offers safe passage to the Facility and from the ship. Just make sure that you do not place the Boombox on the path between the Facility’s main entrance and the Home Base.

Use the Boombox to lure creatures to one side of the Facility’s interior, or to send them to the furthest point away from the Home Base. You can also place this far from the Home Base if you want to be out past 6pm when giant monsters come out to roam. Be sure to say your goodbyes to the banging tunes when you set the Boombox down, because picking it up again on your way back to the ship is asking for trouble.