In Lethal Company, not everyone likes to use a microphone or even has one, but they still might want to interact with their teammates. That’s where emotes can be really helpful. They also make the game more fun and less scary by adding some funny and useful moves and gestures.

What emotes are there in Lethal Company?

In Lethal Company, there are two cool emotes you can use. The first is the dance emote, where your character dances. The second is the point emote, where your character points at something. The point emote is super useful, especially if you’re not talking with others on the microphone.

How to emote in Lethal Company

In Lethal Company, using emotes is easy. The dance emote is set to the number one key on your keyboard, and the point emote is on the number two key. Just press these keys, and your character will do the emote.

Right now, you can’t change these key settings. But don’t worry, there might be an update later that lets you change them and use other keys for different actions.

What are useful ways to emote in Lethal Company?

Dancing in Lethal Company is mostly for fun. It can make your friends laugh or help everyone feel better after scary moments, like when the Ghost Girl chases someone. But pointing is super useful a lot of the time. You can use it to show teammates where any enemies are or point out important things they should see.

There might be new emotes coming to Lethal Company in a future update. The developers haven’t confirmed or denied this yet, but since communication and working together are a big part of the game, and there are only two emotes right now, it makes sense for them to add more later.

So, that’s all about emotes in Lethal Company. They might not be a big part of the game, but they’re still nice to have. Emotes are common in survival games. They can be really helpful when you least expect it.