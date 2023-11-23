How to get and use TZP Inhalant in Lethal Company

The TZP Inhalant is one of the many items you can collect in Lethal Company. Fortunately for you, it’s a relatively easy thing to find once you know where to look.

There are dozens of different items to either purchase or find in Lethal Company. Each has its particular use and can be the difference between life and death. Odds are you’ve died multiple times, and you’re looking for a solution—this is where Dot Esports comes in. The TZP-Inhalant can be used quite effectively if you know what it is, how to get it, and when to use it. Fear not, we have the answer for you.

How to get TZP-Inhalant in Lethal Company

Here’s where you’ll find it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

TZP-Inhalant will set you back 120 credits in the terminal store in Lethal Company. To hold it in the palm of your hand, all you have to do is go back to your ship and go to the terminal with the keyboard in front of the screen.

Once you’ve opened up the terminal (by pressing E), you will go into the first menu. Type “Store” to find the store and you’ll see TZP-Inhalant and its price in green writing among the other rows. To get the credits required, all you have to do is take your items to the company moon and sell them at the hole-in-the-wall office once you land.

The TZP-Inhalant looks like a small smoke grenade. It’s a white cylinder with a lip on the side. Check your red cupboard to see if it’s been placed in there once you buy it.

Related How to point in Lethal Company

How to use TZP-Inhalant in Lethal Company

The main issue of the TZP-Inhalant in Lethal Company isn’t how to use it, but what will happen when you do. Once you’ve used the TZP-Inhalant, you’ll get a short stamina and movement speed increase.

The downside is the fact your vision will become considerably blurry, making your escape difficult, despite the speed and stamina buff. The best way to use the TZP-Inhalant is to save it for when you’re in a hallway and running from whatever creepy crawly is chasing you. Use it for your escape, and you’ll be able to survive a lot longer in Lethal Company.

Its main drawback is its 120 credit price, so start saving. You’ll have to collect a boatload of screws to get 120 credits in Lethal Company.