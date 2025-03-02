How many people can play R.E.P.O.?

Paying your taxes in R.E.P.O. is much like real life—it’s incredibly serious and challenging—where you breath a sigh of relief once it’s done. But, why pay the Taxman alone when you could get your friends to help you out? We’ve all got the same goal after all.

Here is everything you need to know about R.E.P.O.‘s max lobby size and how many can help you pay taxes.

How many players can play R.E.P.O.? Max party size

While R.E.P.O. doesn’t currently have matchmaking lobbies to join random players, you can start or join matches with a maximum of six players. You can head into the game solo, with a friend, or with a full team. There is no secret ingredient that will help you here, but we highly recommend you head into R.E.P.O. with at least one other player. This will massively increase your survival chances and make gathering valuables or fleeing from monsters significantly easier.

If you’re alone, you should get at least one Strength Upgrade so you can pick up heavier, more valuable items. These are difficult to place inside the C.A.R.T. and risk being destroyed by the extractor if you’ve incorrectly positioned them on the platform. Having a teammate makes life a little easier if you want to grab high-value items without the added risk of breaking them. Naturally, having more than one person on a heavy item is easier to lift than doing your back in attempting to move it by yourself. Just make sure you’re watching each other’s back in case you get ambushed.

R.E.P.O. has two modes: Multiplayer and singleplayer. We’re currently investigating whether these have differences in gameplay (e.g., whether monsters are easier to kill in one-player lobbies). So far, we’ve noticed that the number of foes within a level is consistent across the two modes. Every stage starts with two monsters, and more are added into a round every time you complete an extraction (within a single level). This makes moving on to the next level incredibly difficult if you’re alone, as monsters get smarter, more aggressive, and grow in numbers at the time of exfil.

You can create a single-player lobby and invite others by switching to multiplayer in the main menu, then selecting the save file you wish to load up. If all players in the lobby die within a single round, the entire team will be sent to the Disposal Area. This is the game over section where solo players are dropped down a chute, whereas teams go into a final arena to fight to the death. The winner claims the title, King of the Losers—put that on your resumé.

The save file will be deleted if the team is sent to the Disposal Area. You can exit the level you’re currently in by quitting the game via the menu. This is super useful if you’re the last one alive, as it will restart the level. Don’t ask me how I know this… However, we don’t recommend doing this as it ruins the experience. R.E.P.O. is supposed to be punishing and challenging, so get used to creating a new save file.

