R.E.P.O. Discord, YouTube, and official links

Released in Early Access, R.E.P.O. is an exciting take on Lethal Company’s popular format. If you’re already addicted to this game like we are, then you will want to follow the team at semiwork for the development process.

This physics-based indie horror game sees six highly mobile robots venture into dangerous territory in hopes of pleasing the Taxman. You may question your purpose, why you’re here fighting off monsters just to take valuable loot—but that doesn’t matter. All you need to think about is where you need to go to stay up to date on R.E.P.O.‘s development.

Here are all the official links.

Firstly, refer to the Steam store page for R.E.P.O. (which has an introductory offer for 20 percent off until March 5). Scroll down and open the Recent Events & Announcements section. This will tell you about hotfixes and the patch history. Hopefully, this will also include R.E.P.O.‘s roadmap as the game continues to develop.

Outside of this, you can stay up to date on everything R.E.P.O. related by subscribing to the developers’ YouTube channel. Here you can find trailers and announcements directly from the small team behind this rising star in the indie horror scene. You can also find the semiwork team on TikTok, where they show off R.E.P.O. and their other game, Voidigo. Much like TikTok, Instagram has entertaining, bite-sized content of R.E.P.O. for you to enjoy.

If you were hoping from livestreams of R.E.P.O. from semiwork’s POV, then you can keep a look out for new vids on the team’s official Twitch account. We can’t guarantee that semiwork will stream the game, but we know they’re happy to watch you battle it out against monsters and claim King of the Losers.

Is there a R.E.P.O. Wiki?

At the time of writing this, there isn’t a fandom.com page or other dedicated wiki for R.E.P.O. Due to its rising popularity with an all-time peak of 42,469 players and an Overwhelmingly Positive reception, it’s highly likely a Wiki for this indie gem is on the way.

For now, though, you can look towards our monsters and item guides to help you survive your first encounter within the punishing land that the Taxman has dominion over.

