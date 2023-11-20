How to deal with the Snare Flea in Lethal Company

Snare Fleas are one of the many creepy crawlies you’ll encounter while exploring the eerie moons of Lethal Company and while they aren’t the worst enemies you’ll meet in the indie horror, they can sometimes give you a pretty hard time.

If you are worried about your first encounter with a Snare Flea (let’s face it, they’re gross and scary) in Lethal Company or have failed to kill one, don’t worry. I’ll help you take that thing down in no time.

How to kill Snare Fleas in Lethal Company

Snare Fleas don’t have much health, so you’ll just need to deal a blow or two with your Shovel or Stop Sign to take one down.

A Snare Flea is usually found stuck to the ceiling when the vents are open. If you detect open vents, use the Echo Scanner to look for Snare Fleas on the ceiling.

If a player walks under a Snare Flea, it makes a shrill sound before chasing them. You can outrun it, but if it catches you, it will latch onto your head and slowly drain your health, distort your vision, and muffle your voice.

That’s disgusting, but killable. Image via Lethal Company Wiki

To free the affected player, their unaffected teammate has to hit the creature. One hit should knock it off the host player’s head, and you can proceed to hit it more to kill it. That said, a knocked Snare Flea will try to escape; you can let it go, but it’s better to kill it to prevent a future attack.

Snare Fleas pose the biggest threat when you play Lethal Company solo. If they latch onto you, you won’t have a teammate to help you. In this case, you can walk out of the complex to kill it. But you’ll likely be blind with a flea on your head, so it’s difficult to track your way out of the building.

What are Snare Fleas in Lethal Company?

The narrator and guide in Lethal Company describe Snare Fleas as “a very large arthropod of the class Chilopoda. Its body produces a silk which it primarily uses to propel itself to places where it is concealed.”

The description also gives a few hints on how to kill the creature and where to find it. They live in dark, humid areas (near the vents) and can’t tolerate low temperatures or sunlight. To kill a Snare Flea, you can choose to take them outside the complex or “beat the hell out of them.”