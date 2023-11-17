Though Lethal Company is essentially built for groups of four, some players prefer to play every game solo and are wondering whether Lethal Company allows it.

If you’re one of these people, fear not, as there is a way to play Lethal Company solo and it’s ridiculously easy to set it up. Below, we’ll teach you how to play the game by yourself—and also explain why it’s so challenging.

How to play Lethal Company solo

To play Lethal Company solo, all you need to do is launch Lethal Company and host a LAN game instead of hosting an online lobby. This option allows you to play with whoever is sharing the same network with you, but it also allows you to start a match all by yourself.

As we said, it’s simple to play Lethal Company solo and unlike many players seem to think, you won’t have to download any mods whatsoever.

Should you play Lethal Company solo?

Playing Lethal Company solo might be nearly impossible. Image via Zeekerss

While playing Lethal Company solo is certainly an option, we can’t say it’s viable in our experience. The game was designed for co-op and playing it all by yourself will most likely be extremely challenging and possibly quite stressful.

In Lethal Company, you have to gather scrap for a company and meet its quota. If you’re on a solo mission, there will be nobody to help you scavenge items, and therefore meeting the quota becomes a tall task.

You also can’t monitor the ship terminal if you’re playing solo. This is a basic essential to guarantee success. In group play, the person who stays in the terminal deactivates traps, shows where enemies are, and can tag the loot. Without a teammate doing that, you’re always going in blind.

So, we advise you to play Lethal Company with other people and only play solo if there’s no other option.