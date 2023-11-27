All killable monsters in Lethal Company

Lethal Company’s eerie exomoons are inhabited by 18 different not-so-friendly monsters, but the good news is that not all of them are invincible or immune to damage—many can be killed.

If you’re looking for a list of killable monsters to be ready for before your next profit-gathering journey, look no further; I’ve got exactly what you need.

Lethal Company: All killable monsters

Before you head out on a mission to kill as many monsters as possible, make sure you save up enough to buy yourself a Shovel from the Store via the Terminal. It’s a crucial weapon you’ll need to deal with almost every monster susceptible to damage. Note that almost every monster in the list below must be electrocuted (Zap Gun) or concussed (Stun Grenade) before you can kill them.

A definitely killable flea. Image via Lethal Company Wiki

As promised, here’s a list of killable Lethal Company monsters and the damage you need to deal to kill them:

Monster name Damage needed to kill Manticoils One Shovel hit Spore Lizard Three to four Shovel hits Hoarding Bug Three to four Shovel hits Bunker Spider Four to six Shovel hits Baboon Hawks Around seven Shovel hits Snare Fleas Two to three Shovel hits Braken Five to six Shovel hits Eyeless Dog Over 10 Shovel hits Thumper Four to six Shovel hits

Just because they are susceptible to damage and death doesn’t mean you should challenge them. Definitely go ahead if you and your crewmates want to embrace challenges bigger than just collecting items in Lethal Company, but remember that most monsters in the game can be outran or avoided.

Lethal Company: All unkillable monsters

Having put out a list of killable monsters in the game, allow me to provide you with a list of those immune to any kind of damage as well, just to prepare you. Some of these monsters can be debuffed using a Zap Gun or Stun Grenade, while others respond to absolutely nothing. If you encounter any of them, all you can do is run and pray that they leave you alone, or just hope that your crewmates make it out alive.

Alongside the list of unkillable Lethal Company monsters below, I’ve also added whether they respond to the Zap Gun and Stun Grenade or not for your convenience.

Monster name Responds to Zap Gun (Yes/No) Responds to Stun Grenade (Yes/No) Roaming Locusts (absolutely harmless) No No Circuit Bees No No Forest Keeper Yes Yes Earth Leviathan No No Hydrodere No No Coil-Head No Yes Jester Yes Yes Ghost Girl No No Jeb (The Company Representative) No No

Tip: The Forest Keeper can be eaten by the Earth Leviathan. This only happens if the Forest Keeper is chasing a player and the player manages to lure the Earth Leviathan into detecting it. It’s as difficult as it sounds, but it’s the only way to kill a Forest Keeper in Lethal Company.

Some unkillable monsters might be more susceptible to the Stun Grenade or Zap Gun’s effects than others. Make sure you have crewmates to help slow them down.