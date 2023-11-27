All killable monsters in Lethal Company

Kill or avoid, your choice!

An eyeless dog in Lethal Company attacks the ship. It has no eyes and sharp teeth, ready to tear the player apart.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lethal Company’s eerie exomoons are inhabited by 18 different not-so-friendly monsters, but the good news is that not all of them are invincible or immune to damage—many can be killed.

If you’re looking for a list of killable monsters to be ready for before your next profit-gathering journey, look no further; I’ve got exactly what you need.

Lethal Company: All killable monsters

Before you head out on a mission to kill as many monsters as possible, make sure you save up enough to buy yourself a Shovel from the Store via the Terminal. It’s a crucial weapon you’ll need to deal with almost every monster susceptible to damage. Note that almost every monster in the list below must be electrocuted (Zap Gun) or concussed (Stun Grenade) before you can kill them.

Snare Flea in Lethal Company
A definitely killable flea. Image via Lethal Company Wiki

As promised, here’s a list of killable Lethal Company monsters and the damage you need to deal to kill them:

Monster nameDamage needed to kill
ManticoilsOne Shovel hit
Spore LizardThree to four Shovel hits
Hoarding BugThree to four Shovel hits
Bunker SpiderFour to six Shovel hits
Baboon HawksAround seven Shovel hits
Snare FleasTwo to three Shovel hits
BrakenFive to six Shovel hits
Eyeless DogOver 10 Shovel hits
ThumperFour to six Shovel hits

Just because they are susceptible to damage and death doesn’t mean you should challenge them. Definitely go ahead if you and your crewmates want to embrace challenges bigger than just collecting items in Lethal Company, but remember that most monsters in the game can be outran or avoided.

Lethal Company: All unkillable monsters

Having put out a list of killable monsters in the game, allow me to provide you with a list of those immune to any kind of damage as well, just to prepare you. Some of these monsters can be debuffed using a Zap Gun or Stun Grenade, while others respond to absolutely nothing. If you encounter any of them, all you can do is run and pray that they leave you alone, or just hope that your crewmates make it out alive.

Alongside the list of unkillable Lethal Company monsters below, I’ve also added whether they respond to the Zap Gun and Stun Grenade or not for your convenience.

Monster nameResponds to Zap Gun (Yes/No)Responds to Stun Grenade (Yes/No)
Roaming Locusts (absolutely harmless)NoNo
Circuit BeesNoNo
Forest KeeperYesYes
Earth LeviathanNoNo
HydrodereNoNo
Coil-HeadNoYes
JesterYesYes
Ghost GirlNoNo
Jeb (The Company Representative)NoNo
Tip:

The Forest Keeper can be eaten by the Earth Leviathan. This only happens if the Forest Keeper is chasing a player and the player manages to lure the Earth Leviathan into detecting it. It’s as difficult as it sounds, but it’s the only way to kill a Forest Keeper in Lethal Company.

Some unkillable monsters might be more susceptible to the Stun Grenade or Zap Gun’s effects than others. Make sure you have crewmates to help slow them down.

