Lethal Company’s core gameplay loop is straightforward, mainly revolving around collecting scrap from its various maps and selling them at the ominous terminal of the Company for profits.

Not meeting quotas can result in you losing progress, so we’ve created a guide on how to sell scrap and items in Lethal Company to help you maximize your gains.

How to sell scrap in Lethal Company

The one and only way of selling your stuff in Lethal Company is by paying a visit to the Company. This ominous and mysterious moon holds the Company’s headquarters, and a strange terminal where you can deposit and sell your loot. What’s interesting is that the Company buys items at varying prices depending on which day your expedition is on.

The Company buys items at 30 percent of their value on Day One, which builds up to 77 percent on Day Two, and finally 100 percent on Day Three. Timing your sales is crucial to your playstyle and can change depending on the map and amount of loot you’ve gathered. To sell your items, you’ll have to do the following:

Go to the Terminal in the ship.

Type in “moons.”

Then, type “the company.”

Finally, type “confirm” in the Terminal.

After doing so, go left of the Terminal and start the ship.

When you arrive, you’ll be met with a massive building. Go to the shop counter.

Deposit all of your items at the counter.

When everything is set for sale, ring the bell on the counter.

Let the creature hook everything in.

You should get your paycheck a few seconds after the items are taken. Beware that the creature within the counter can sometimes spawn massive tentacles and take one of your crew members alongside the sold items. Whatever eldritch horror lurks inside certainly has a way of showing its dissatisfaction with your performance. Not to mention the Company’s disciplinary process if the quota is unmet.

Tips for looting in Lethal Company

You might be wondering when to sell items in Lethal Company, or how to get the most loot. This largely depends on your playstyle and how much loot you’ve acquired during any particular day.

1) Explore as many rooms as possible

All the facilities and buildings in Lethal Company have a chance of containing loot. The more of the buildings you explore, the more loot you will find. Rooms can lead to dead ends and be more than empty, which shouldn’t discourage you from delving deeper.

Keep going so long as there are no active threats in the area, as dying can lead to fines, which can hurt your bank account significantly.

Depending on the moon you’re playing, monsters also vary. Not all monsters can spawn on every moon, and the later moons like Dine and Rend are challenging and dangerous but also contain a lot more rewards. We recommend you give those moons the most attention, especially when your quota rises to high prices.

2) Distribute loot among all players

Carrying all the loot yourself will encumber you significantly, which drains stamina and slows you down. Redistribute the weight by sharing loot with other party members, and don’t leave before all of your loot slots are filled. Only take a premature leave if it’s too dangerous to continue exploring and gathering more scrap and items.

3) Avoid looting on stormy and flooded moons

When choosing a moon, the Terminal will show you the weather conditions. Avoid looting when a moon has stormy or flooded weather, as the flood can rise and spread significantly, especially on the outside parts of the map even though you might be exploring interiors.

You can be met with an oceanic flood once you leave a facility, which can in turn lead to drowning and your whole crew wiping out. Wipeouts cause you to lose all progress gathered, so if you really want to explore during these conditions, make sure you have met the quota first by selling items on Day One or Two.

4) Always go in prepared

You can purchase items from the Terminal that significantly improve your performance in runs. Recent updates to Lethal Company have even enabled enemies to be killed and/or stunned, which can save you in dire situations.

The most important tool for you to own will be the flashlight, as it can get very dark very quickly, making meaningful exploration next to impossible.

Also stock up on grenades and valuable tools from the Terminal, which you can choose depending on your goals and playstyle. If you cannot loot enough, don’t waste gathered funds and accidentally send yourself below the quota, leading to an immediate defeat and loss of progress.

When to sell items and scrap in Lethal Company?

You should always look to sell items on the last day, as you can get the most money out of your items this way. However, this is subject to change, especially when you play on the final three moons of the game, where a lot of valuable items can be collected quickly, making early sales a viable strategy. If you’ve gathered thousands in Lethal Company, and you have enough to meet the quota after the first or second day, you can perhaps try selling your items earlier and use the last day to try and explore more.

If not, we recommend you stick to selling your items on the last day and capitalize fully on your collected loot. As we’ve noted above, you may also sell earlier if you want to explore valuable late-game Lethal Company moons, but the weather conditions are unfavorable, making it too risky to go in without meeting the quota first.

Your playstyle matters most. It’s up to you to time selling scrap and items.