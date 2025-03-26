If you’re trying to get all the achievements in Schedule 1, you might have noticed the achievement for the Indian Dealer. This requires you to sell something to a customer and then pickpocket it back.

Recommended Videos

To help you clear this, here’s how you can easily pickpocket items in Schedule 1.

How to pickpocket in Schedule 1

To pickpocket in Schedule 1, you need to crouch using the CTRL key and then sneak up behind an NPC. You’ll then get a prompt to press E to pickpocket that NPC. You can do this while an NPC is moving, as the game will immediately pause the world for you.

You’ll now have to complete a mini-game where you need to time your button input to the sliding arrow. Pressing the button at the right time will steal the item, but make sure you have a free slot in your inventory.

Time your button press. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Failing the timing for this mini-game, which can and will happen, results in the target calling the police. You will see a phone icon above their head and need to flee the premises before it fills up. If you cannot flee on time, the local police will launch an investigation, including vehicle patrols and several dispatched officers. This lasts longer than other wanted statuses, so you’ll have to hide for quite a while.

Ideally, you want to pickpocket a stationary target or a target zoned out after using the goods you give them. The cover of darkness only makes it easier for you to pickpocket items. Performing a pickpocket after making a deal with a customer will get you the Indian Dealer achievement.

How to hide from police investigation in Schedule 1

If you’ve been caught red-handed, it’s time to run from the police investigation. Luckily, your hideouts won’t be locked if you haven’t been seen by the police yet. The best method to avoid the investigation is to immediately run to your hideout without being spotted by the police, who will be delayed in their arrival. You can just wait this timer out as long as the red meter for any police unit does not fill up.

Hide in the trash. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another great spot to hide is the random large trashcans found in alleyways. You can open these up, jump inside them, crouch, and then close the lid. This is a great spot for hiding as the police officers are incredibly unlikely to follow you or investigate these alleyways.

For more Schedule 1 guides, check out the best mods and how to get infinite money.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy