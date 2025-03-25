How to get Mega Tokens in Roblox The Hunt How to play The Demon’s Hand Black Ops 6 Zombies camo challenges list Fortnite season start and end dates
Schedule 1 game watering plants in pots in UV lights
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Indies

Best mods for Schedule 1

Some must-have mods for Schedule 1.
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|

Published: Mar 25, 2025 10:27 am

If you want to make your Schedule 1 experience a lot more convenient, exciting, or faster-paced, we’ve got a bunch of mods you can try out. The community has already come up with some excellent mods for the game. Here are our picks for the must-have mods for Schedule 1.

Table of contents

The best Schedule 1 mods

Schedule1ConsoleUnlocker

The most popular mod for Schedule 1 is the Schedule1ConsoleUnlocker, which, as the name suggests, unlocks the developer console for player access. With access to the developer console and the right console inputs, you can modify any property in the game, gain any amount of items or cash, and break the laws of physics if needed. This mod is a must-have if you’re familiar with console commands and don’t mind manually customizing the game to your preference.

Schedule 1 unlocked console view with hello text
Do whatever you want. Image via Nexus Mods

Minimap Mod

Any fans of Grand Theft Auto who get similar vibes from Schedule 1 will definitely feel the lack of a minimap, especially when you have to routinely access it to find potential customers and points of interest around the map. The Minimap Mod does exactly what it says and gives you a shiny little minimap in the corner of your screen. You also get useful information such as police markers, dead drop markers, property markers, and other handy markers that make navigation much easier in real-time. It’s one of the best quality-of-life mods for Schedule 1.

schedule 1 minimap mod minimap in corner with blurred screen
Adds markers missing from the base game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mod menu for schedule 1

The Mod menu for Schedule 1 mod is another incredibly convenient mod that gives you access to multiple mod menus. Rather than fiddling with the console, you get simple menu prompts where you can get any amount of money or items(such as guns) and instantly TP or speed up processes around the world. It’s an all-in-one tool that gives you complete freedom in the game without having to tinker with in-game settings.

Mod menu for schedule 1 with functions mods
A convenient UI for instant access. Image via Nexus Mods

InstantDeliverySupplier

One of the most tedious aspects of Schedule 1 is dealing with all of the suppliers and their delays, especially when you have to keep track of multiple suppliers. Luckily, the InstantDeliverySupplier mod completely removes these delays, removes supplier limits and rejections, and lets you focus on other aspects of the game. It’s a major quality-of-life upgrade from the base system.

Schedule 1 InstantDeliverySupplier mod mobile screen
No order limits. Image via Nexus Mods

Increased Stack Limit

Small stacks are always annoying when your inventory is limited, and traversing back and forth from your storage can be a chore. The Increased Stack Limit mod increases all stack limits up to 60, which lets you carry a lot more materials on hand and makes hiding materials from cop inspections much easier. Less time tediously managing your inventory and more time spent expanding your lucrative business venture.

Schedule 1 blurred background large storage rack with 60 buds two stacks in inventory
Hassle-free storage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

DayLengthMod

Last but not least, if you’ve ever felt way too rushed by the rapid day and night cycle of Schedule 1, you can slow it down with the DayLengthMod. Make each day and night twice as long, giving you a lot more time to be productive during the daytime. However, we’d advise against staying out too long on lengthy nights. You can also use the config file to set up your own custom day and night duration.

Those are the best mods for Schedule 1 that will make your experience a lot better.

