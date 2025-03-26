All achievements and how to get them in Schedule 1

Schedule 1 may only have 11 achievements, but they’re enough to keep players asking plenty of questions. If you’re struggling to complete your Steam achievements for this crime sim, check out the table in this guide and read over the FAQs at the bottom.

How to complete every achievement in Schedule 1

Pew, pew. Image via TVGS

Achievement Description How to complete Welcome to Hyland Point Encounter an unexpected setback. Complete the “Welcome to Hyland Point” tasks in your journal. Master Chef Manufacture a product worth at least $100. Finish creating a product that’s worth a minimum of $100. Dodgy Dealing Recruit your first dealer. Recruit a dealer for the first time. Benji is the first dealer you’ll be able to hire. Keep selling your products, and you’ll eventually get a call from Uncle Nelson about hiring Benji. You can find him in Motel Room 2, and he costs $500 to hire. Left in the Dust Complete the prologue. Finish the game’s prologue. The Long Arm of the Law Get arrested. Get arrested by the cops for whatever shady things you may or may not be doing. Indian Dealer Sell something to a customer, then pickpocket it back. After selling your goods to a customer, you need to play the pickpocketing mini-game to steal the item back from them. Check out our Schedule I pickpocketing guide for help if you’re struggling. Rolling in Style Purchase a golden skateboard. Buy yourself a Golden Skateboard from Shred Shack near the Hardware store for $1,500. Businessman Attain a net worth of $100,000. Have cash and inventory worth a total of $100,000. Upstanding Citizen Dispose of 500 pieces of trash at the Cash for Trash machines. While playing, head to any of the Cash for Trash machines in the game and throw away a total of 500 pieces of trash. Bigwig Attain a net worth of $1,000,000. Have cash and inventory worth a total of $1,000,000. Magnate Attain a net worth of $10,000,000. Have cash and inventory worth a total of $10,000,000.

Schedule 1 achievement FAQs (bug fixes, Q&As for new players)

Is it a crime game if there isn’t a warehouse? Image via TVGS

There seem to be some issues with the achievements being buggy for players. Those in the Discord server are particularly loud about the problems, so here’s some troubleshooting help for any Schedule 1 fans whose achievements aren’t unlocking:

Bugs and questions Fixes and answers Black screen when sleeping / after progression. Check for updates and verify game files in Steam. Can I sell items I don’t use anymore? Not at the moment. You can discard them by pressing TAB and dragging them to the discard slot. Can’t open the command console. Check that it’s enabled in your settings, and then press your tilda ( ~ ) key. Game is using high CPU. Close programs you aren’t using, lower the game’s graphics settings, make sure your drivers and software are up to date, and see if your PC needs any updates. Also try restarting your PC if it’s been a while. How do I get my customers to buy meth / other drugs? List the products on your phone, give out samples. How do I get weapons? Unlock the illegal warehouse. Learn how to get a gun from our guide. How do I give my worker supplies? Use the management clipboard. How do I make meth? You need a Cooking Station, Lab Oven, Phosphorus, Acid, and Psuedo pills. Psuedo seems to be the hardest for players to get; buy it from the supplier in the Westville region after you unlock them. How do I open a jar? Unpack it at the packing table. I can’t move my character after waking up. Quit, check for updates, verify game files, and then reload your game. I can’t open the warehouse. Check the in-game time. It only opens after 6pm. I don’t have any tasks after creating meth. Bag it, sell it, and keep playing. You’ll get the next objective soon. Try maxing out your ATM deposit (should be around $10,000 at that point in the game) and the game should give you a new task. I’m not making much profit. Build your customer base (give out samples and sell products) and build up your production line. Journal won’t progress past “Welcome to Hyland Point”. Quit, check for updates, verify game files, and then reload your game. My management clipboard has disappeared. Save and reload your game. My progress didn’t save from my friend’s server. It won’t. Only the host benefits from anything they do in multiplayer, so be sure to give anything you’ve made to the host and have them come and do the same for you. My station is backward; how do I fix that? Pick it up and flip it around. Oscar is not at the illegal warehouse. Save and reload your game. Oscar runs from any gunshots nearby, so he’s likely just bolted. Struggling to connect to friends’ games. Check for updates and verify game files in Steam. What is the laundromat / post office / other business I can buy used for? They store your money and slowly move it to your online bank account. You’ll need these when you reach the weekly ATM deposit limit. Workers stop doing their jobs / workers standing still. Workers stop working at 4am. If you’re within their hours, reload your game. NPCs should work when you assign them stations and link those stations to the correct storage or station.

You can also find more guides here on Dot Esports, including Best mods for Schedule 1 and all controls. Happy… drug dealing, I guess?



