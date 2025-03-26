How to get Mega Tokens in Roblox The Hunt How to play The Demon’s Hand Black Ops 6 Zombies camo challenges list Fortnite season start and end dates
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A player wearing a black shirt, jeans, and leather shoes in front of two marijuana plants.
Start small, build big. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Category:
Indies

How to move furniture in Schedule 1

Here's how to move furniture around your apartment or house and make the most out of the space you have.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|

Published: Mar 26, 2025 06:03 am

Schedule 1 sees you purchase and own all sorts of items, including numerous pieces of furniture necessary to keep your lucrative, albeit illegal, operation going.

Recommended Videos

However, the co-op sim doesn’t explain certain mechanics, including ways to move furniture from one place to another, so here’s how you can do that.

Moving furniture in Schedule 1, explained

A storage rack in an RV in Schedule 1.
To move a storage rack, you must remove all the items from their shelves first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Moving any piece of furniture in Schedule 1 is pretty straightforward. First, you’ll need to make sure the item is empty. For example, if you have a growth tent that still has a pot full of soil and maybe a plant, you won’t be able to move it. Empty everything out of it and make sure you’re not holding anything, then walk up and hold right click until the item disappears. It will then be placed in your inventory along with anything else you carry, allowing you to place it wherever you like.

If you’re trying hard to align the furniture the way you like it, use the Q and E keys on your keyboard to rotate it. This allows you to place it in all sorts of locations across the various houses and apartments you’ll unlock and use all the available space.

You also won’t be able to move each and every piece of furniture in an apartment. Only items you purchased and own can be moved, while any furniture found in apartments and houses you gain access to cannot be.

Any item in your inventory, including furniture, can be discarded by opening up your phone with Tab and then moving the item into the red square in the bottom-right corner of the screen. If you have cumbersome growth tents or mixing stations lying around, discarding them might sound like a good idea. They cost an arm and a leg, but there are ways around that.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
You Should Also Read
You Should Also Read
You Should Also Read
Related Content
Author
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.