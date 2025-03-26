How to move furniture in Schedule 1

Here's how to move furniture around your apartment or house and make the most out of the space you have.

Schedule 1 sees you purchase and own all sorts of items, including numerous pieces of furniture necessary to keep your lucrative, albeit illegal, operation going.

However, the co-op sim doesn’t explain certain mechanics, including ways to move furniture from one place to another, so here’s how you can do that.

Moving furniture in Schedule 1, explained

To move a storage rack, you must remove all the items from their shelves first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Moving any piece of furniture in Schedule 1 is pretty straightforward. First, you’ll need to make sure the item is empty. For example, if you have a growth tent that still has a pot full of soil and maybe a plant, you won’t be able to move it. Empty everything out of it and make sure you’re not holding anything, then walk up and hold right click until the item disappears. It will then be placed in your inventory along with anything else you carry, allowing you to place it wherever you like.

If you’re trying hard to align the furniture the way you like it, use the Q and E keys on your keyboard to rotate it. This allows you to place it in all sorts of locations across the various houses and apartments you’ll unlock and use all the available space.

You also won’t be able to move each and every piece of furniture in an apartment. Only items you purchased and own can be moved, while any furniture found in apartments and houses you gain access to cannot be.

Any item in your inventory, including furniture, can be discarded by opening up your phone with Tab and then moving the item into the red square in the bottom-right corner of the screen. If you have cumbersome growth tents or mixing stations lying around, discarding them might sound like a good idea. They cost an arm and a leg, but there are ways around that.

