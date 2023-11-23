How to get and use the Stun grenade in Lethal Company

Avoiding danger in Lethal Company isn’t much of a headache, but only if you’ve got the tools to survive. The Stun Grenade is one such item you need to tackle the gruesome challenges waiting for you inside the Company, so here’s how to use it to its fullest potential.

Lethal Company: What is the Stun Grenade and where do you get it?

Stun Grenades in Lethal Company work the same as in other games: They explode with a flash and a bang that stuns enemies caught in the area.

You can purchase Stun Grenades early on using the Terminal. To purchase a grenade (or any tool), stand in front of the ship’s computer and open up the Terminal.

The Terminal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Terminal, type “store” and then “stun grenade.” One stun grenade costs 40 credits, so it’s relatively pricey. You may not want to invest in them before collecting enough money first—prioritize flashlights and shovels.

Pricey, but useful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you confirm the transaction, the Stun Grenade will be delivered to you in a supply ship after you land your base ship on the routed Moon.

How to use the Stun Grenade in Lethal Company

Using a Stun Grenade is fairly easy. Equip it and then use the left mouse button to pull the pin out. Press the left mouse button again to throw it. You have to throw the grenade within three seconds of pulling the pin, otherwise it will detonate in your hand and cause critical injury.

Anyone caught in the Stun Grenade’s area of effect will be stunned for about five seconds. This includes your crewmates; besides being blinded, slowed, and deafened, players close enough to the point of its detonation take 20 health damage.

What it looks like after detonation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Affected monsters will be slowed and stunned as well, but beware, every species reacts differently to Stun Grenades, and they may not be as effective on a Jester as they are on a Snare Flea.

List of Lethal Company monsters immune to Stun Grenades

Needless to say, the Stun Grenade is an effective weapon against most monsters residing on the Moons you visit in Lethal Company. If a creature is stunned, you can easily use a Shovel to bash it to death. That’s exactly how you should deal with enemies like Forest Keepers, Snare Fleas, Eyeless Dogs, Jesters, and more. That said, a few are immune to the effect.

So far, I’ve found the following monsters are immune to Stun Grenades:

Hygrodere

Circuit Bees

Earth Leviathan

Ghost Girl

All other monsters should be affected for enough time for you to flee the scene at the very least.