How to open doors with the Terminal in Lethal Company

Gain some control in your life with the secure door.

Is RNG on your side in Lethal Company, or will you be faced against the coil-head as you desperately scream to your teammates to unlock the secure door behind you?

The randomly-generated world of Lethal Company offers terrifying dangers, a ton of scrap, and mysterious areas to explore. So long as you can get past the monsters, mines, and turrets, life in Lethal Company will be a breeze until you come face-to-face with a secure door. So, how do you bypass these doors?

Lethal Company: How to access secure doors with the Terminal

The Terminal can broadcast special codes for secure doors and turrets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While this isn’t possible for solo players, joining a server or hosting one with friends gives you more opportunities to not only survive, but to see everything there is to see inside the world of Lethal Company. Each moon is as dangerous as the last, but if you work as a team, you can truly overcome any obstacle, including locked secure doors.

Unlike other doors in Lethal Company that are either already unlocked or require a key to open, the secure doors can only be opened on the outside. You will specifically need someone waiting in the ship and watching your every move, in case there is a secure door in play that you need to bypass.

Tip: Designate someone to monitor your team’s movements Leave someone in the ship each day to monitor and get out safely should you all die.

Switch player view on the Terminal with commands: Other – View Monitor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Simply follow this step-by-step on the Terminal, if you want to unlock secure doors that your teammates come across:

Go up to the Terminal and click “ E ” to interact.

” to interact. Type in “ Other ” as a command.

” as a command. Next, type “ View Monitor .”

.” Put in “ Switch ” as the next command.

” as the next command. Then type in the teammate’s username who is close to the secure door you want to unlock.

who is close to the secure door you want to unlock. You will see a letter and digit code on the monitor , close to the player you selected.

, close to the player you selected. Enter the letter and digit code (i.e., “C4” or “B3”) into the Terminal to unlock the secure door your teammate is close to.

(i.e., “C4” or “B3”) into the Terminal to unlock the secure door your teammate is close to. You’ll know when its correct when “BROADCASTED SPECIAL CODE” appears.

You can freely open and close this door now that you have the code for it. You can protect your teammates or leave them to the monster on the other side. The power is completely in your hands.