All Lethal Company maps: Tiers, cost, monsters and more

Familiarize yourself with LC's Lovecraftian cosmos.

exploring in lethal company
Lethal Company has nine maps or moons players can explore to meet their ever-increasing profit quotas. The moons dramatically vary, so we’ve compiled a guide for all Lethal Company maps—what they are, how dangerous, and how expensive.

All Lethal Company moons

To immediately familiarize yourself with Lethal Company‘s unique and unforgiving alien worlds, you can consult the table below:

Map NameTierHazard LevelCostMonstersDescription
Gordion-71Tier ZeroHazard Level: SafeZero CreditsNone (but ringing the bell too many times spawns tentacles that will grab and kill the nearest player).A dark cargo area surrounded on one side by a colossal brutalist structure and an abyssal ocean on the other. The Company Building is located here.
ExperimentationTier OneHazard Level: DZero CreditsCircuit Bees, Manticoils, Roaming Locusts, Earth Leviathan, Eyeless Dog, Snare Flea, Bungker Spider, Hoarding Bug, Bracken, Thumper, Hygrodere, Ghost Girl, Spore LizardsA muddy desert area containing one large industrial Facility and decaying pipelines.
AssuranceTier One Hazard Level: DZero CreditsCircuit Bees, Manticoils, Roaming Locusts, Earth Leviathan, Eyeless Dog, Forest Keeper, Baboon Hawk, Snare Flea, Bunker Spider, Hoarding Bug, Bracken, Thumper, Hygrodere, Ghost Girl, Spore LizardsA mountainous desert with sporadic cliffs, remnants of industrial machinery, and one Facility.
VowTier One Hazard Level: CZero CreditsCircuit Bees, Manticoils, Roaming Locusts, Earth Leviathan, Eyeless Dog, Forest Keeper, Snare Flea, Bunker Spider, Hoarding Bug, Bracken, Thumper, Hygrodere, Coil Head, Spore LizardsA swampy, forested area with a dried-up river, a dam, and one ominous Facility.
OffenseTier TwoHazard Level: BZero CreditsManticoils, Earth Leviathans, Eyeless Dog, Forest Keeper, Baboon Hawk, Snare Flea, Bunker Spider, Hoarding Bug, Bracken, Thumper, Hygrodere, Coil Head, Spore LizardsAnother desert planet with spontaneous cliffs and patches of water and mud; it has one Facility and closely resembles Assurance, though much more dangerous.
MarchTier TwoHazard Level: BZero CreditsCircuit Bees, Manticoils, Roaming Locusts, Earth Leviathan, Eyeless Dog, Forest Keeper, Baboon Hawk, Snare Flea, Bunker Spider, Hoarding Bug, Bracken, Thumper, Hygrodere, Coil Head, Spore LizardsMarch is somewhat similar to Vow but contains many mud patches and dangerous areas, as well as spawning more dangerous enemies. It has one Facility and several fire exits.
RendTier ThreeHazard Level: A 550 CreditsEarth Leviathan, Eyeless Dog, Forest Keeper, Snare Flea, Bunker Spider, Hoarding Bug, Bracken, Hygrodere, Coil Head, Ghost Girl, JesterA frigid moon engulfed in a perpetual blizzard that severely limits visibility. Contains the Mansion and is one of the game’s most dangerous moons.
DineTier ThreeHazard Level: S600 CreditsEarth Leviathan, Eyeless Dog, Forest Keeper, Snare Flea, Bunker Spider, Hoarding Bug, Bracken, Hygrodere, Spore Lizards, Thumper, Coil Head, Ghost Girl, JesterDine bears a striking resemblance to Rend, though much more dangerous. It also has a Mansion and a blinding blizzard.
TitanTier ThreeHazard Level: S+700 CreditsEarth Leviathan, Eyeless Dog, Forest Keeper, Snare Flea, Bunker Spider, Hoarding Bug, Bracken, Hygrodere, Spore Lizads, Thumper, Coil Head, Ghost Girl, JesterTitan is the game’s most dangerous moon; it features heavy snow and the Facility level, but its outdoors are relatively small compared to other moons.

