All Lethal Company maps: Tiers, cost, monsters and more

Lethal Company has nine maps or moons players can explore to meet their ever-increasing profit quotas. The moons dramatically vary, so we’ve compiled a guide for all Lethal Company maps—what they are, how dangerous, and how expensive.
All Lethal Company moons
To immediately familiarize yourself with Lethal Company‘s unique and unforgiving alien worlds, you can consult the table below:
|Map Name
|Tier
|Hazard Level
|Cost
|Monsters
|Description
|Gordion-71
|Tier Zero
|Hazard Level: Safe
|Zero Credits
|None (but ringing the bell too many times spawns tentacles that will grab and kill the nearest player).
|A dark cargo area surrounded on one side by a colossal brutalist structure and an abyssal ocean on the other. The Company Building is located here.
|Experimentation
|Tier One
|Hazard Level: D
|Zero Credits
|Circuit Bees, Manticoils, Roaming Locusts, Earth Leviathan, Eyeless Dog, Snare Flea, Bungker Spider, Hoarding Bug, Bracken, Thumper, Hygrodere, Ghost Girl, Spore Lizards
|A muddy desert area containing one large industrial Facility and decaying pipelines.
|Assurance
|Tier One
|Hazard Level: D
|Zero Credits
|Circuit Bees, Manticoils, Roaming Locusts, Earth Leviathan, Eyeless Dog, Forest Keeper, Baboon Hawk, Snare Flea, Bunker Spider, Hoarding Bug, Bracken, Thumper, Hygrodere, Ghost Girl, Spore Lizards
|A mountainous desert with sporadic cliffs, remnants of industrial machinery, and one Facility.
|Vow
|Tier One
|Hazard Level: C
|Zero Credits
|Circuit Bees, Manticoils, Roaming Locusts, Earth Leviathan, Eyeless Dog, Forest Keeper, Snare Flea, Bunker Spider, Hoarding Bug, Bracken, Thumper, Hygrodere, Coil Head, Spore Lizards
|A swampy, forested area with a dried-up river, a dam, and one ominous Facility.
|Offense
|Tier Two
|Hazard Level: B
|Zero Credits
|Manticoils, Earth Leviathans, Eyeless Dog, Forest Keeper, Baboon Hawk, Snare Flea, Bunker Spider, Hoarding Bug, Bracken, Thumper, Hygrodere, Coil Head, Spore Lizards
|Another desert planet with spontaneous cliffs and patches of water and mud; it has one Facility and closely resembles Assurance, though much more dangerous.
|March
|Tier Two
|Hazard Level: B
|Zero Credits
|Circuit Bees, Manticoils, Roaming Locusts, Earth Leviathan, Eyeless Dog, Forest Keeper, Baboon Hawk, Snare Flea, Bunker Spider, Hoarding Bug, Bracken, Thumper, Hygrodere, Coil Head, Spore Lizards
|March is somewhat similar to Vow but contains many mud patches and dangerous areas, as well as spawning more dangerous enemies. It has one Facility and several fire exits.
|Rend
|Tier Three
|Hazard Level: A
|550 Credits
|Earth Leviathan, Eyeless Dog, Forest Keeper, Snare Flea, Bunker Spider, Hoarding Bug, Bracken, Hygrodere, Coil Head, Ghost Girl, Jester
|A frigid moon engulfed in a perpetual blizzard that severely limits visibility. Contains the Mansion and is one of the game’s most dangerous moons.
|Dine
|Tier Three
|Hazard Level: S
|600 Credits
|Earth Leviathan, Eyeless Dog, Forest Keeper, Snare Flea, Bunker Spider, Hoarding Bug, Bracken, Hygrodere, Spore Lizards, Thumper, Coil Head, Ghost Girl, Jester
|Dine bears a striking resemblance to Rend, though much more dangerous. It also has a Mansion and a blinding blizzard.
|Titan
|Tier Three
|Hazard Level: S+
|700 Credits
|Earth Leviathan, Eyeless Dog, Forest Keeper, Snare Flea, Bunker Spider, Hoarding Bug, Bracken, Hygrodere, Spore Lizads, Thumper, Coil Head, Ghost Girl, Jester
|Titan is the game’s most dangerous moon; it features heavy snow and the Facility level, but its outdoors are relatively small compared to other moons.