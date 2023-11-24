Lethal Company hazard levels, explained

Lethal Company’s hazard levels indicate the danger posed by monsters on a given moon and how often they will spawn. As a moon’s hazard level increases, so does the threat from beasts and how likely they are to kill you. Their numbers will also be greater during exploration.

In Lethal Company, every monster has its own danger level, which you can find out by scanning. Monsters with higher danger stats, like Coil Head with its 80% danger level, are usually in tougher hazard levels, like A and S, more than in easier ones like D and C. But they can sometimes show up in these lower levels, too.

Here’s the full rundown of hazard levels in Lethal Company.

All hazard levels in Lethal Company

Hazard Level C is already a big threat. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The hazard levels of moons in Lethal Company, from easiest to hardest, are:

Safe – Company Building

– Company Building D – Assurance

– Assurance C – Vow

– Vow B – Experimentation, March, and Offense

– Experimentation, March, and Offense A – Rend

– Rend S – Dine

– Dine S+ – Titan

In Company Building, the only threat is Jeb, the junk-eating monster. It will only attack you if you ring the bell by the sales area too many times, so that’s why the area is marked as Safe.

On the flip side, our experience tells us that a hazard level S+ on Titan could mean game over in just 10 seconds after stepping out of the spaceship, even with a solid team backing you up. We also found about three Eyeless Dogs in the first in-game hours of the run.

All Lethal Company monsters by danger level

Below are all Lethal Company monsters ranked by how dangerous they are:

Manticoil – 0%

Roaming Locust – 0%

Hoarding Bug – 0%

Hydrogere – 0%

Earth Leviathan – 2%

Spore Lizard – 5%

Bunker Spider – 20%

Snare Flea – 30%

Forest Keeper – 50%

Eyeless Dog – 70%

Baboon Hawk – 75%

Bracken – 80%

Coil-Head – 80%

Circuit Bee – 90%

Jester – 90%

Thumper – 90%

Ghost Girl – Unknown, impossible to scan.

Jeb – Unknown, impossible to scan.

Lethal Company’s toughest monsters show up more and in bigger groups at hazard levels A, S, and S+. This is because they’re the dangerous ones. We don’t have solid lists showing which monsters pop up on each moon, but you can use a monster’s danger level to guess where you might find them.

Take Thumper and Jester, with their 90% danger level. Chances are, you won’t see them much on moons with lower hazard levels. Players have spotted them occasionally on level D or higher, but they’re more common in levels S and S+.

The in-game danger level doesn’t always line up with what players actually go through. Personally, I’ve been taken out a few times by the Earth Leviathan. I get why it’s marked as low danger—you should be able to dodge it easily if you start running when it sets up to attack. But sometimes, it’s trickier than it sounds.