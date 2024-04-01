How to deal with the Old Bird in Lethal Company

Old Bird is a new creature in Lethal Company introduced in update Version 50. It’s a dangerous machine equipped with powerful missiles and devastating claw attacks, easily ranking among the hardest monsters in Lethal Company.

Lethal Company received its biggest update yet on April 1 with the Version 50 additions. Alongside several new lunar maps, developers also added in two new enemies: Old Bird and The Butler. Both of these new enemies spawn quite frequently on the new set of maps, making it essential to understand how to deal with these tough creatures. If you’re taking on Old Bird, or just want to see where this NPC spawns, here’s everything that you need to know.

Where to find Old Bird in Lethal Company

Just like the Bestiary says, Old Bird is a machine of war that never shuts up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Old Bird most frequently spawns across the new moon maps introduced in patch Version 50, including Embrion, Artifice, and Adamance, but these are not the limits of where you can find this mechanized terror. Below are all the possible places that you can encounter Old Bird.

8-Embrion

8-Artifice

8-Titan

7-Dine

21-Offense

41-Experimentation

20-Adamance

Embrion and Artifice are the two locations where you’re most likely to encounter Old Bird, with the others only being slight chances. If you’re on either Embrion or Artifice, then you’ll want to know how to stop Old Bird before it’s too late.

How to fight Old Bird in Lethal Company

It is almost impossible to kill the Old Bird in Lethal Company, but there certainly are ways to fight and evade the automaton. First, it’s important to know that the Old Bird is strictly an outside, hostile creature. Old Bird primarily uses its ranged missiles to deal damage to players from afar, with each missile doing 30 damage.

If the Old Bird has spotted its target but is too far away, then it will propel itself into the air and drop on the unfortunate player for 70 damage. Alongside this, Old Bird also has a melee claw and flamethrower attack which are both incredibly lethal. The good news is that the Old Bird lies in a dormant state at the beginning of the day. It is not until later or provoked that the Old Bird wakes.

The best way I’ve found to keep an Old Bird busy is to distract it with other creatures. The mech commonly fights Baboon Hawks and nearby Forest Keepers, so leading these to an Old Bird will buy you some time.

The Bestiary also gives us some clue on how to evade the Old Bird. The in-game text tells us that they “lose track quick and can’t turn very fast.” These two statements prove both true and useful, as the best way to evade the Old Bird is to get out of its immediate sight by maneuvering around the creature. Like many other outside monsters, the Old Bird is best avoided, not fought.

Once out of sight, the Old Bird will move on to other players or forest creatures. If you escape inside, then Old Bird won’t follow you, but you’ll likely need to deal with a new, indoor-bound monster.

