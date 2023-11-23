How to get and use the Jetpack in Lethal Company

Traversing planets in Lethal Company can be a painful process, especially if that planet is full of hills to climb. Of course, having friends around makes this less trivial, but who doesn’t want to fly over mountains saving time and adding style points?

Fortunately, in Lethal Company you can do this, but you’ll need a Jetpack. This item allows players to fly into the sky and hover around quickly getting from location to location without any stamina problems.

As you’d expect, an item of this level comes with a cost, so before you go seeking out a Jetpack there are a few things you’ll want to know.

How to get a Jetpack in Lethal Company

The PC has Jetpacks for sale. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Getting a Jetpack in Lethal Company is simple, but it’s far from easy. You’re going to need a lot of credits if you plan on adding this to your collection.

To get the Jetpack all you need to do is head to your ship and order one from the terminal. The problem—this will set you back 700 credits so you’ll need to do quite a bit of grinding before you can afford one. Once you have the credits and place your order you simply wait until it arrives, pick it up and equip it.

How to use a Jetpack in Lethal Company

If you’ve got the Jetpack equipped then using it should be fairly simple to pick up. There are two controls to remember: one engages the thrusters and the other hovers.

Related How to respawn in Lethal Company

Press left-click on your mouse to start the thrusters and use the spacebar to hover. With a combination of these two keys, you can pretty much reach any heights you require when exploring worlds in Lethal Company.

One thing to remember is that the thrusters are not totally durable so overusing them will eventually cause them to explode and set you back a ton of credits for nothing. If you’re careful you should be able to get plenty of value from this Lethal Company item, making the credit cost not too bad, especially in rocky terrain.