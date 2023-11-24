Lethal Company Scrap list: All items and values

What a piece of junk!

A clipboard and some suits in Lethal Company.
Image via Zeekerss

Lethal Company is a game about collecting scrap, so to the surprise of no one, there are a bunch of different types you can find all in the name of filling your profit quota.

Scrap can have a differing value each time you load into an area. A box of Bottles you got in one map could net you a different amount of money in comparison to a previous or later one and could be the difference between clearing your objectives or painfully missing out.

As such, especially in life-threatening situations, it can be beneficial to prioritize certain scrap types over one another when the situation arises.

Baboob Hawks in Lethal Company.
You’ll need to prioritize your scrap collecting. Image via Zeekerss

All Lethal Company Scrap Values

Scrap NameValue Range
Air Horn68
Apparatus80
Bee Hive66 to 149
Big Bolt20 to 32
Bottles44 to 56
Brass Bell48 to 80
Candy10 to 36
Cash Register102 to 160
Chemical Jug32 to 85
Clown Horn52 to 71
Coffee Mug24 to 68
Cookie Mold Pan12 to 38
Dust Pan20 to 28
Egg Beater12 to 43
Fancy lamp60 to 128
Gold Bar‎108 to 210
Golden Cup46 to 80
Hair Brush20
Hairdryer60 to 98
Jar of pickles36 to 60
Large Axle44 to 52
Magic 7 ball36 to 71
Magnifying Glass44 to 60
Old phone48 to 64
Painting94 to 124
Perfume bottle48 to 100
Pill Bottle16 to 37
Plastic Fish28 to 39
Player Body5
Red Soda65 to 85
Remote20 to 45
Robot toy56 to 88
Rubber Ducky2 to 98
Steering Wheel16 to 32
Stop Sign20 to 48
Tattered Metal Sheet10 to 22
Tea Kettle‎32 to 56
Teeth60 to 84
Toothpaste16 to 48
Toy Cube24 to 44
Yield Sign24 to 32
Wedding Ring58 to 79
V-Type Engine20 to 52

There are also other items like a Key and Laser Pointer that, while they are definitely more useful to keep in person, if desperate you can sell. Keys sell for 3, whereas Laser Pointers can sell between 32-90+.

You could also technically class the Bee Hives as not scrap, but then again, it has a value, so we will take whatever we can when trying to reach our quotas. It’s also worth mentioning that if you are just a few credits short, you can kill your teammate at the Company and hand in their body for 5 credits.

Every little helps.

