Lethal Company Scrap list: All items and values

Lethal Company is a game about collecting scrap, so to the surprise of no one, there are a bunch of different types you can find all in the name of filling your profit quota.

Scrap can have a differing value each time you load into an area. A box of Bottles you got in one map could net you a different amount of money in comparison to a previous or later one and could be the difference between clearing your objectives or painfully missing out.

As such, especially in life-threatening situations, it can be beneficial to prioritize certain scrap types over one another when the situation arises.

You’ll need to prioritize your scrap collecting. Image via Zeekerss

All Lethal Company Scrap Values

Scrap Name Value Range Air Horn 68 Apparatus 80 Bee Hive 66 to 149 Big Bolt 20 to 32 Bottles 44 to 56 Brass Bell 48 to 80 Candy 10 to 36 Cash Register 102 to 160 Chemical Jug 32 to 85 Clown Horn 52 to 71 Coffee Mug 24 to 68 Cookie Mold Pan 12 to 38 Dust Pan 20 to 28 Egg Beater 12 to 43 Fancy lamp 60 to 128 Gold Bar ‎108 to 210 Golden Cup 46 to 80 Hair Brush 20 Hairdryer 60 to 98 Jar of pickles 36 to 60 Large Axle 44 to 52 Magic 7 ball 36 to 71 Magnifying Glass 44 to 60 Old phone 48 to 64 Painting 94 to 124 Perfume bottle 48 to 100 Pill Bottle 16 to 37 Plastic Fish 28 to 39 Player Body 5 Red Soda 65 to 85 Remote 20 to 45 Robot toy 56 to 88 Rubber Ducky 2 to 98 Steering Wheel 16 to 32 Stop Sign 20 to 48 Tattered Metal Sheet 10 to 22 Tea Kettle ‎32 to 56 Teeth 60 to 84 Toothpaste 16 to 48 Toy Cube 24 to 44 Yield Sign 24 to 32 Wedding Ring 58 to 79 V-Type Engine 20 to 52

There are also other items like a Key and Laser Pointer that, while they are definitely more useful to keep in person, if desperate you can sell. Keys sell for 3, whereas Laser Pointers can sell between 32-90+.

You could also technically class the Bee Hives as not scrap, but then again, it has a value, so we will take whatever we can when trying to reach our quotas. It’s also worth mentioning that if you are just a few credits short, you can kill your teammate at the Company and hand in their body for 5 credits.

Every little helps.