Lethal Company Scrap list: All items and values

Lethal Company is a game about collecting scrap, so to the surprise of no one, there are a bunch of different types you can find all in the name of filling your profit quota.
Scrap can have a differing value each time you load into an area. A box of Bottles you got in one map could net you a different amount of money in comparison to a previous or later one and could be the difference between clearing your objectives or painfully missing out.
As such, especially in life-threatening situations, it can be beneficial to prioritize certain scrap types over one another when the situation arises.
All Lethal Company Scrap Values
|Scrap Name
|Value Range
|Air Horn
|68
|Apparatus
|80
|Bee Hive
|66 to 149
|Big Bolt
|20 to 32
|Bottles
|44 to 56
|Brass Bell
|48 to 80
|Candy
|10 to 36
|Cash Register
|102 to 160
|Chemical Jug
|32 to 85
|Clown Horn
|52 to 71
|Coffee Mug
|24 to 68
|Cookie Mold Pan
|12 to 38
|Dust Pan
|20 to 28
|Egg Beater
|12 to 43
|Fancy lamp
|60 to 128
|Gold Bar
|108 to 210
|Golden Cup
|46 to 80
|Hair Brush
|20
|Hairdryer
|60 to 98
|Jar of pickles
|36 to 60
|Large Axle
|44 to 52
|Magic 7 ball
|36 to 71
|Magnifying Glass
|44 to 60
|Old phone
|48 to 64
|Painting
|94 to 124
|Perfume bottle
|48 to 100
|Pill Bottle
|16 to 37
|Plastic Fish
|28 to 39
|Player Body
|5
|Red Soda
|65 to 85
|Remote
|20 to 45
|Robot toy
|56 to 88
|Rubber Ducky
|2 to 98
|Steering Wheel
|16 to 32
|Stop Sign
|20 to 48
|Tattered Metal Sheet
|10 to 22
|Tea Kettle
|32 to 56
|Teeth
|60 to 84
|Toothpaste
|16 to 48
|Toy Cube
|24 to 44
|Yield Sign
|24 to 32
|Wedding Ring
|58 to 79
|V-Type Engine
|20 to 52
There are also other items like a Key and Laser Pointer that, while they are definitely more useful to keep in person, if desperate you can sell. Keys sell for 3, whereas Laser Pointers can sell between 32-90+.
You could also technically class the Bee Hives as not scrap, but then again, it has a value, so we will take whatever we can when trying to reach our quotas. It’s also worth mentioning that if you are just a few credits short, you can kill your teammate at the Company and hand in their body for 5 credits.
Every little helps.