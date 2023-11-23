How to get a Bee Hive in Lethal Company

Sometimes the best loot comes with the most risk.

If you’ve taken the time to explore the different worlds in Lethal Company then you’ve most likely come across a Beehive. While the allure of collecting this item is enticing, the fact it’s guarded by deadly bees can often turn you away in seconds.

Of course, any resource worth credits is something you’ll want to collect, so it pays to learn the correct method to get your hands on this honey-filled item. Thankfully, there is a way to do it and it’s even easier with help from friends.

Here’s what you need to do if you want to get your hands on a Beehive in Lethal Company.

How to get a Beehive in Lethal Company

Image via Zeekerss

Stealing a Beehive in Lethal Company takes skill and most of all confidence. Given these wild creatures, while small, can quickly deal lethal damage, you’re not going to want to stay around them long. The good news, there is a method to get in and out with your loot secured.

Two great solutions come from Steam user ThePigOverLord and in their post, The Art of Stealing Beehives, which is admittedly an incredible read. The first requires multiple players and is much safer, while the other can be done solo. Ultimately, the method is the same. Here is how to get it done with multiple players.

Firstly send one player in to grab agro from the bees.

Now, as the second player once the bees have left the hive run in and pick it up.

Sprint towards the ship, ideally in the other direction to where the bees have followed the first player.

By sprinting as fast as you can you should be able to eventually escape the wrath of the bees and emerge with your trophy.

Now, using a similar method you can do it with just one player.

Walk towards the bees until you grab their agro.

Once you have this exit the same way you came and begin to run in a circle

Run around 90 degrees and then sprint towards the hive picking it up and continuing to run towards your ship.

Related How to respawn in Lethal Company

If done correctly you should be able to escape with the Beehive, however, this is much more difficult than the first method so we suggest calling on your friends for help.