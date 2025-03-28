Schedule 1 zombies guide: How to make product, cure, and more

While selling conventional drugs to people around the Schedule 1 world is all fine and dandy, one cannot get into the big leagues without a bit of experimentation. Ethical or not, these experiments can net you a ton of money and make your customers absolutely adore your product.

One effect that comes as a result of these experiments is Zombifying drugs, which, as the name implies, can turn customers into outright walking dead. So, here’s how you can get the Zombifying drug effect and make Schedule 1 look like DayZ.

How to make zombie drugs in Schedule 1

Combining Energizing and Gasoline produces Euphoric. You can produce all sorts of effects by experimenting at the mixing station. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With how devastating the effects of such drugs are, they’re eerily easy to make. The easiest path to Zombifying drugs is first to obtain Green Crack, one of several strains of Marijuana available to you in the early game. Once you’ve got that on hand, go on and do the following:

Purchase a Mixing Station at the Hardware Store .

at the . Peddle drugs until you’ve unlocked Gasoline and Battery .

and . Combine Green Crack and Gasoline at the Mixing Station to get the Euphoric effect.

and at the to get the effect. Take the combined product and mix it with Battery to get Zombifying .

to get . Give your zombie-making strain a unique name, package I, and you’re set.

I’ve named mine Zombie Crack. Not very unique, I’ll admit, but it’s still quite descriptive and related to the original strain of weed used to create it. Now, once you list the product on the store, and I cannot stress this enough, you will be bombarded with requests from customers to purchase it. These will usually come from the later game areas, such as Suburbia and Downtown, so make sure you have a dealer to cover the sheer volume of orders about to come in.

How to cure zombie customers in Schedule 1

Turning customers into zombies doesn’t change them permanently. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whether you got high off your own supply or your army of zombies in Schedule 1, there is a way to undo the zombification. You can wait for the effect to subside on its own and disappear, or you can simply take or give another drug that doesn’t have the Zombifying effect.

There seems to be no downsides to taking or giving the so-called Zombie Crack to anyone, so I wouldn’t break my head over trying to cure it.

Should you turn customers into zombies in Schedule 1?

As soon as you put a Zombifying drug on the market, you’ll be bombarded with orders. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s the deal (pun intended): you’re trying to make money and be the next Walter White, not care about the ethical standards of drug distribution. These Zombifying drugs can bring you in an incredible amount of money, especially if you create High Quality variants, so there is simply no incentive not to do it. You can even mix in additional effects to drive the price of the drug up and potentially captivate a broader crowd of customers with those extra buffs.

