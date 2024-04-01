Category:
How to deal with the Butler in Lethal Company

Blame it on the Butler.
Published: Apr 1, 2024 11:28 am
The Butler is a new enemy you can encounter in Lethal Company. Introduced in the Version 50 update, this strange new monster is found across a variety of lunar locations.

The Butler is a creature in Lethal Company that resembles a twisted version of a the stereotypical household servant. Although the Butler will also appear to be innocently sweeping a manor’s floors, things will quickly turn hostile after he drops the broom and pulls out a knife.

Although the Butler doesn’t have too many spawn points, it’s important to know where these locations are and how to deal with the enemy. Below is everything that you need to know before facing the Butler in Lethal Company.

Where to find the Butler in Lethal Company

Image of a Butler in Lethal Company.
The Butler will innocently sweep the floor until he catches you alone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As of Version 50, the Butler is known to spawn in four locations, with the majority being moon-based bases. Much like the monster’s namesake, the Butler is found exclusively within mansions. If you enter into a large manor, you can expect to find the Butler tending to the house before he gets to your squad. Below are all the known locations to find the Butler:

  • 8-Artifice Moon
  • 7-Dine Moon
  • 20-Adamance
  • 85-Rend

How to kill the Butler in Lethal Company

It takes six total hits with a weapon to kill the Butler in Lethal Company. In order to get the opportunity to hit the Butler this many times, you need to understand how to best approach the creature.

The Butler has distinctive passive and aggressive states or modes. While passive, the Butler will roam around the mansion looking for nearby players, sweeping as he goes along. If the Butler sees a player, it will then check to see if any other players are nearby. If not, the Butler turns aggressive and pulls out a knife. Both the animation and music change will indicate that this Butler is no longer friendly.

If the Butler is successful in killing a player, then it will immediately dash to the furthest possible location from where it took that player out. The best way to avoid a conflict with the Butler is to remain in a group. The Butler won’t attack a group of players unless provoked.

If you’re being chased, then I recommend you put a door between yourself and the monster. The Butler can’t open doors, making it a fairly easy creature to evade.

