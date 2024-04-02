Lethal Company Adamance map guide

With an aesthetic similar to March, Lethal Company‘s Adamance brings layers of verticality to the game. Unlike its counterpart moon, March, that drowns those who fall into its riverbed, Adamance dips into a mysterious forest area with a locked cabin at its center.
With the nerf to uphill climbing, falling into this dip at the wrong moment may just seal your fate. Here is everything you need to know about Adamance; how to survive, the best way to get loot, and what tools to bring with you into its Facility. Let’s get into it.
All entities on Adamance in Lethal Company
There are 13 total entities that can spawn on the moon Adamance in Lethal Company, including one new monster dubbed The Butler. Like all maps in Lethal Company, it’s best to know about the enemies you can encounter and the warning signs for each. Below are all entities, their spawn chances, and how you can deal with them.
Inside monsters
|Monster
|Spawn Chance
|Can you stun the monster?
|Can you kill the monster?
|Shovel Hit HP
|Bunker Spider
|15.38 percent
|Yes
|Yes
|Five hits
|Bracken
|8.19 percent
|Yes
|Yes
|Three hits
|Butler
|2.48 percent
|No
|Yes
|One hit
|Coil-Head
|2.48 percent
|Yes
|No
|N/A
|Ghost Girl
|0.5 percent
|No
|No
|N/A
|Hygrodere
|7.2 percent
|Yes
|No
|N/A
|Hoarding Bug
|14.14 percent
|Yes
|Yes
|Two hits
|Jester
|1.47 percent
|Yes
|No
|N/A
|Masked
|1.24 percent
|Yes
|Yes
|Four hits
|Nutcracker
|1.99 percent
|Yes
|Yes
|Five hits
|Snare Flea
|17.37 percent
|Yes
|Yes
|Two hits
|Spore Lizard
|8.19 percent
|Yes
|No
|N/A
|Thumper
|19.11 percent
|Yes
|Yes
|Four hits
Outside monsters
|Monster
|Spawn chance
|Can you stun the monster?
|Can you kill the monster?
|Shovel Hit HP
|Baboon Hawk
|68.79 percent
|Yes
|Yes
|Six hits
|Eyeless Dog
|13.48 percent
|Yes
|Yes
|12 hits
|Earth Leviathan
|4.26 percent
|No
|No
|N/A
|Forest Keeper
|11.35 percent
|No
|Yes
|21 to 25 hits
|Old Bird
|2.13 percent
|No
|No
|N/A
All possible loot on Adamance in Lethal Company
Adamance is not an easy map to play in Lethal Company, but it is very profitable if you can survive the powerful entities found here. There are over 30 potential items that you can loot, with high valued items spawning at fairly frequent rates. Below are all the pieces of loot you should expect to find, as well as the average value for each:
|Item name
|Spawn chance
|Average value
|Airhorn
|1.56 percent
|62
|Big Bolt
|3.72 percent
|26
|Bottles
|2.88 percent
|50
|Brass Bell
|4.44 percent
|64
|Cash Register
|0.84 percent
|120
|Chemical Jug
|4.92 percent
|58
|Clown Horn
|1.08 percent
|62
|Coffee Mug
|1.44 percent
|46
|Cookie Mold Pan
|4.8 percent
|26
|
|DIY Flashbang
|2.52 percent
|19
|Easter Egg
|8.52 percent
|37
|Egg Beater
|6.0 percent
|28
|Flask
|3.6 percent
|37
|Gift Box
|2.76 percent
|20
|Hair Brush
|5.52 percent
|22
|Jar of Pickles
|2.4 percent
|46
|Large Axle
|3.6 percent
|46
|Laser Pointer
|0.96 percent
|66
|Magnifying Glass
|2.52 percent
|52
|
|Old Phone
|0.48 percent
|56
|Plastic Fish
|3.84 percent
|34
|Red Soda
|1.44 percent
|54
|Remote
|2.88 percent
|34
|Robot Toy
|1.08 percent
|72
|Rubber Ducky
|3.0 percent
|51
|Steering Wheel
|1.44 percent
|24
|Stop Sign
|4.8 percent
|36
|Tattered Metal Sheet
|1.96 percent
|16
|Tea Kettle
|3.84 percent
|44
|Toy Cube
|2.04 percent
|34
|V Engine
|4.8 percent
|38
|Whoopie Cushion
|2.4 percent
|21
|Yield Sign
|1.92 percent
|27
Tips for Adamance in Lethal Company
Unlike March, Adamance doesn’t include bee hives. But Adamance has lots of loot for players to grab, making it an excellent pick for the first three days in Lethal Company. Alongside its loot, the enemies spawn in abundance, with the primary threat being Baboon Hawks. This monster has been buffed for v50, giving them increased mobility and aggression. Hawks frequently try to attack you even if they are alone. They target anyone moving back to the ship with loot and often try to steal scrap, similar to a Hoarding Bug‘s behavior.
While Adamance is rather simple in its design, as the Main Entrance sits directly opposite the Drop Ship, this leaves you more open to attacks. As staying out past 5pm is inevitable for those looking to find bring every item to the Home Base, be sure to use the map perimeter to maneuver back and forth during your runs. It’s best to avoid the dip in Adamance’s center, unless a threat is roaming around the perimeter.
Adamance has somewhat clear visibility from the ship to the Facility, letting you easily spot large threats without putting yourself in harm’s way. You can also use the Signal Translator to let teammates know of any nearby threats. There is a single Fire Exit northwest, to the left of the Main Entrance. It requires a short vertical climb to reach. Always make sure to check both entrances for any loot close to Facility exits.
At the bottom of Adamance’s dip, there is a cabin at its center. Make sure to pick up a key from the Facility and use it to unlock the door as soon as possible. This gives you a safe haven away from the Old Birds and Forest Keepers.
As always, we recommend you take a Shovel and Flashlight with you. Depending on spawns, the TZP Inhalant can be especially useful against the Forest Keeper and Old Bird. On the other hand, your path to safety is slowed drastically if Eyeless Dogs are roaming around due to the recent crouch-run nerf.