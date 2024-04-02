Category:
Lethal Company Adamance map guide

A high-risk, high-reward endeavor.
Blaine Polhamus
  and 
Hadley Vincent
Published: Apr 2, 2024 06:17 am
Looking at the Home Base with the forest and moon in the background on Adamance
Screenshot by Dot Esports

With an aesthetic similar to March, Lethal Company‘s Adamance brings layers of verticality to the game. Unlike its counterpart moon, March, that drowns those who fall into its riverbed, Adamance dips into a mysterious forest area with a locked cabin at its center.

With the nerf to uphill climbing, falling into this dip at the wrong moment may just seal your fate. Here is everything you need to know about Adamance; how to survive, the best way to get loot, and what tools to bring with you into its Facility. Let’s get into it.

All entities on Adamance in Lethal Company

Image of the Old Bird in Lethal Company.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are 13 total entities that can spawn on the moon Adamance in Lethal Company, including one new monster dubbed The Butler. Like all maps in Lethal Company, it’s best to know about the enemies you can encounter and the warning signs for each. Below are all entities, their spawn chances, and how you can deal with them.

Inside monsters

MonsterSpawn ChanceCan you stun the monster?Can you kill the monster?Shovel Hit HP
Bunker Spider15.38 percentYesYesFive hits
Bracken8.19 percentYesYesThree hits
Butler2.48 percentNoYesOne hit
Coil-Head2.48 percentYesNoN/A
Ghost Girl0.5 percentNoNoN/A
Hygrodere7.2 percentYesNoN/A
Hoarding Bug14.14 percentYesYesTwo hits
Jester1.47 percentYesNoN/A
Masked1.24 percentYesYesFour hits
Nutcracker1.99 percentYesYesFive hits
Snare Flea17.37 percentYesYesTwo hits
Spore Lizard8.19 percentYesNoN/A
Thumper19.11 percentYesYesFour hits

Outside monsters

MonsterSpawn chanceCan you stun the monster?Can you kill the monster?Shovel Hit HP
Baboon Hawk68.79 percentYesYesSix hits
Eyeless Dog13.48 percentYesYes12 hits
Earth Leviathan4.26 percentNoNoN/A
Forest Keeper11.35 percentNoYes21 to 25 hits
Old Bird2.13 percentNoNoN/A

All possible loot on Adamance in Lethal Company

Adamance is not an easy map to play in Lethal Company, but it is very profitable if you can survive the powerful entities found here. There are over 30 potential items that you can loot, with high valued items spawning at fairly frequent rates. Below are all the pieces of loot you should expect to find, as well as the average value for each:

Item nameSpawn chanceAverage value
Airhorn1.56 percent62
Big Bolt3.72 percent26
Bottles2.88 percent50
Brass Bell4.44 percent64
Cash Register0.84 percent120
Chemical Jug4.92 percent58
Clown Horn1.08 percent62
Coffee Mug1.44 percent46
Cookie Mold Pan4.8 percent26
DIY Flashbang2.52 percent19
Easter Egg8.52 percent37
Egg Beater6.0 percent28
Flask3.6 percent37
Gift Box2.76 percent20
Hair Brush5.52 percent22
Jar of Pickles2.4 percent46
Large Axle3.6 percent46
Laser Pointer0.96 percent66
Magnifying Glass2.52 percent52
Old Phone0.48 percent56
Plastic Fish3.84 percent34
Red Soda1.44 percent54
Remote2.88 percent34
Robot Toy1.08 percent72
Rubber Ducky3.0 percent51
Steering Wheel1.44 percent24
Stop Sign4.8 percent36
Tattered Metal Sheet1.96 percent16
Tea Kettle3.84 percent44
Toy Cube2.04 percent34
V Engine4.8 percent38
Whoopie Cushion2.4 percent21
Yield Sign1.92 percent27

Tips for Adamance in Lethal Company

Image of the map Adamance from an aerial perspective in Lethal Company.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike March, Adamance doesn’t include bee hives. But Adamance has lots of loot for players to grab, making it an excellent pick for the first three days in Lethal Company. Alongside its loot, the enemies spawn in abundance, with the primary threat being Baboon Hawks. This monster has been buffed for v50, giving them increased mobility and aggression. Hawks frequently try to attack you even if they are alone. They target anyone moving back to the ship with loot and often try to steal scrap, similar to a Hoarding Bug‘s behavior.

While Adamance is rather simple in its design, as the Main Entrance sits directly opposite the Drop Ship, this leaves you more open to attacks. As staying out past 5pm is inevitable for those looking to find bring every item to the Home Base, be sure to use the map perimeter to maneuver back and forth during your runs. It’s best to avoid the dip in Adamance’s center, unless a threat is roaming around the perimeter.

Adamance Fire Exit
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Adamance has somewhat clear visibility from the ship to the Facility, letting you easily spot large threats without putting yourself in harm’s way. You can also use the Signal Translator to let teammates know of any nearby threats. There is a single Fire Exit northwest, to the left of the Main Entrance. It requires a short vertical climb to reach. Always make sure to check both entrances for any loot close to Facility exits.

At the bottom of Adamance’s dip, there is a cabin at its center. Make sure to pick up a key from the Facility and use it to unlock the door as soon as possible. This gives you a safe haven away from the Old Birds and Forest Keepers.

As always, we recommend you take a Shovel and Flashlight with you. Depending on spawns, the TZP Inhalant can be especially useful against the Forest Keeper and Old Bird. On the other hand, your path to safety is slowed drastically if Eyeless Dogs are roaming around due to the recent crouch-run nerf.

