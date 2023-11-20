Modders know how to make it even better.

Lethal Company is a great game, but since it’s still in early access, the community has many ideas for things they’d like to add. Luckily, modders have taken matters into their own hands. The most popular mods show what the community wants and improve different parts of the game.

Essential mods for Lethal Company

BepInExPack

BepInExPack is an essential mod pack for Lethal Company. It’s very important for players who want to use mods in their game. Without this pack, none of the other mods mentioned will work.

LC API

LC API is another important tool for modding Lethal Company. It makes some key changes in the background and is necessary for running almost all mods on this list, much like BepInExPack.

Best mods for Lethal Company

BiggerLobby

BiggerLobby makes the game’s lobbies bigger. This means more people can play together at the same time. Normally, only four players can join, but with this mod, up to 20 players can play together, making it a lot more fun with more friends.

MoreCompany

MoreCompany also makes lobbies bigger. But instead of stopping at 20 players like BiggerLobby, it lets you have even more players, up to 32 in a lobby. This means you can play with even more friends at the same time, although it can be chaotic.

LateCompany

LateCompany is a mod that makes it possible for players to join lobbies even after they’ve already started. It’s a quality-of-life mod that makes playing with others more flexible and convenient.

Mods make the game even better. Image via Zeekerss

More Suits

More Suits is a mod that brings many new suits to the game. It also lets players change how these suits look, giving everyone a chance to make their gameplay more personal and stylish.

FlashlightToggle

FlashlightToggle is a mod that allows players to turn a flashlight on and off in their inventory, no matter what they are holding. This makes the game easier to play and the action smoother.

ItemQuickSwitch

ItemQuickSwitch is a mod that adds keybinds for getting to items quickly. This makes managing items and playing the game more efficient.

MikesTweaks

MikesTweaks is a mod that lets you change things like how much items weigh, keybinds, how much stamina or sprint a player has, and how many item slots there are. This allows you to customize how you play the game.

Brutal Company

Brutal Company is a hardcore mod designed for one purpose—to make Lethal Company even more challenging than it already is. It offers a harder and more intense gaming experience.