Lethal Company getting ‘way bigger updates’—but be ready to wait ages for them

The bumper patches will apparently be like they “opened an alien zoo.”
Feb 11, 2024
Lethal Company players can expect much bigger updates from Version 50 onward, Zeekerss teased today, with the solo developer already cooking up “an alien zoo”—but the trade-off is there’s going to be a lot fewer patches too.

This new update battleplan is a major change from Lethal Company’s original release schedule, which saw Zeekerss ship 49 patches between Oct. 23⁠—when the indie title first hit digital shelves in early access⁠—and today. While have been decently sized, like Version 47 which arrived in the holidays and added Challenge Moons, most of the others have come quite quickly and been on the lighter side. Some were so small they only really changed string codes or simply added new scrap to sell on.

From today, the Lethal Company dev wants to trend closer to Version 47 then the smattering of smaller changelists. “I do have Version 50 cooking,” Zeekerss admitted on X (formerly Twitter), “but I want it to be really substantial.” What that means when it comes to fresh content isn’t quite clear, though the dev then went on to add they “want updates… to feel like I broke into an alien zoo and released all the animals.” At the very least, we can imagine that means even more terrifying creatures.

The indie horror game already has upwards of 20 monsters in its ever-expanding roster of terror, but there’s space for plenty more too. Fans have suggested everything from body snatchers to mimics (the latter of which can already be added with mods) as well as human-sized androids that can trick players into thinking they’re friendly.

Before you get too excited though, do remember bigger updates mean fewer updates; a situation the Lethal Company dev already flagged. What that means for patch cadence is yet to be confirmed, but we can definitely expect a lot less than the one we were getting every two and a half days, on average.

For anyone who still hasn’t given Lethal Company⁠ a spin—though surely there are not many⁠—the viral indie hit is 30 percent cheaper on Steam right now.

Isaac McIntyre
Aussie Managing Editor for Dot Esports. I began writing in sports at Fairfax Media in Mudgee and Newcastle, before falling in love with esports and gaming, from League of Legends to Crusader Kings, the One Piece TCG, and Trine. Got a tip for us? Email: isaac@dotesports.com.