Lethal Company sales numbers: How many copies has it sold?

One of 2023’s sleeper hits, Lethal Company became a terrifying force of nature overnight, and its copies sold figure may surprise you more than one of its many jumpscares.

Lethal Company‘s gameplay loop is super straightforward. Get in, grab loot, and escape safely. It sounds simple, but as we know, things never are. Zeekerss’ co-op exploration title has won over many people and become a hit sensation.

Hilarious viral clips and best mods aside, its newfound community genuinely loves the concept of Lethal Company. But just how many people have picked up Lethal Company so far?

How many copies has Lethal Company sold?

So there I was, minding my own business. Image via Zeekerss

As of Nov. 15, 2023, it’s estimated by GameDiscoverCo that Lethal Company has shifted over 640,000 copies and counting.

Obviously, some time has passed since this last update, and the game has exploded even more. So, there’s every chance it’s smashed past the 700,000 mark and could be well on its way to one million copies sold by Christmas.

Zeekerss has yet to formally address the sales figures, but Lethal Company‘s success is absolute at this point. The developer announced on Nov. 19 on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Lethal Company had hit 100,000 concurrent players on Steam.

While I was asleep Lethal Company passed 100,000 concurrent players. Unbelievable, thank you for playing. Releasing updates for this game will be very fun. pic.twitter.com/VYQgfve4hr — Zeekerss (@ZeekerssRBLX) November 19, 2023

It’s unclear why certain games pop off, but like Among Us and another 2023 hit in Only Up!, it can only be good for independent teams.

