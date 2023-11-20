Lethal Company: Tips and tricks for beginners guide

Reaching the quota while trying to survive is an almost impossible task to complete as a Lethal Company beginner. But adapting to the impeding threats just got a whole lot easier if you know what you’re in for from the get-go.

These are our top tips to help you survive in Lethal Company and get enough scrap to beat the quota.

Lethal Company Beginners Guide: Top tips and tricks

1) Scan EVERYTHING

Be sure to scan your surroundings on the Terminal before you exit the Home Base and begin looking around the chosen Moon. You can scan by accessing the Terminal with E and typing in Scan on the command box. This will tell you how many items are on the map and how much total value there is available to pick up.

Proceed with caution in and around the Facility after completing your general scan of the Moon. You can scan using right-click on your mouse every couple of seconds to see if there’s anything close to you. This is not only helpful in flagging any valuable scrap near you but it also tells you if any monsters is lurking nearby. Enemies will appear red on the scan, with their species name attached to the character model. It also temporarily replaces a flashlight as the scan outlines your surroundings clearer inside the Facility. This is best used for the first day of your playthrough (until you buy a Pro-flashlight).

2) Look at hazard levels and weather reports

The only “safe” area in Lethal Company. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Every Moon has a designated hazard level that dictates how dangerous it is for you to dock and explore. These range from D-S+. D is the safest habitat to visit, while S+ is the scariest, most demanding Moon to explore. The best way to determine a Moon’s safety is to remember their hazard level and if any weather reports are happening on the day you wish to dock. If there are any weather phenomena, even the most minute rain, you should skip these Moons completely due to quicksand and floodings.

These are all of the Moons and their cost to travel to in Lethal Company:

Company Building – Safe (costs zero credits)

– Safe (costs zero credits) Assurance – D (costs zero credits)

– D (costs zero credits) Vow – C (costs zero credits)

– C (costs zero credits) Experimentation – B (costs zero credits)

– B (costs zero credits) March – B (costs zero credits)

– B (costs zero credits) Offense – B (costs zero credits)

– B (costs zero credits) Rend – A (costs 550 credits)

– A (costs 550 credits) Dine – S (costs 600 credits)

– S (costs 600 credits) Titan – S+ (costs 700 credits)

3) Use the red container for storage

The red container inside the ship has a use you should incorporate into every scrap run. Before and after docking a Moon’s surface, you should place any unrequired items from your inventory into the red container. This stores these items for as long as you are hired by The Company. If you are fired, these items vanish and the first day on the job to hit your quota repeats.

If you have anything you don’t want to leave on the floor of the Home Base, make sure to put it inside the red container. Monsters can infiltrate the base and steal from any items you dropped here. You can also end up selling these items accidentally if you leave them lying around and mix them with your accumulated scrap.

4) Make sure you sell scrap on the final day of quota

Sell your scrap at 100 percent. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you have only three days to meet your quota, the final day marked “zero days left to complete the quota” is the best time to sell your scrap goods. Be sure to sell only what is required of the quota so you have a lot of scrap left over for the following three days and the higher quota that you’ll need to hit next.

Tip: Do not ring the bell at the Company Building too many times. The Company employee will kill you at the desk if you ring the bell too many times.

Visiting the Company Building on the final day grants you a selling price of 100 percent for all of your scrap. This is the best way to hit the quota.

It is difficult to do on the first three days when you won’t have the necessary gear needed to survive, but if you manage to get through the hard times, you can accumulate a ton of credits by holding off and selling on the final day of the quota.

5) Know your monsters: Use specific items to ward off enemies

It is important to know what you’re dealing with. While each Moon is randomly generated every time you dock, you will always deal with specific enemies set to either the interior or exterior habitats. Going into Lethal Company blind is a far more challenging, intense, and downright terrifying experience. Seeing the coil-head for the first time nearly killed me in real life. It is best to know what you are dealing with and how you can fight them before heading onto the map to explore for scrap.

These are all of the monsters in Lethal Company, alongside a summary of how to either evade or defeat them.

Monsters you find inside the Facilities:

Hoarding bugs – Takes around four Shovel hits to kill.

– Takes around four Shovel hits to kill. Snare fleas – Takes up to three whacks with the Shovels to kill.

– Takes up to three whacks with the Shovels to kill. Bunker spiders – Takes approximately six Shovel hits to kill.

– Takes approximately six Shovel hits to kill. Spore lizards – Harmless if left alone.

– Harmless if left alone. Hygroderes – Evade by jumping over it and avoiding dead ends.

– Evade by jumping over it and avoiding dead ends. Thumpers – Use Boombox to lure the Thumper to one side of the Facility.

– Use Boombox to lure the Thumper to one side of the Facility. Coil-heads – Keep moving while staring directly at the coil-head. Try to remember the Facility’s layout in case you run into one of these. They cannot be stunned.

– Keep moving while staring directly at the coil-head. Try to remember the Facility’s layout in case you run into one of these. They cannot be stunned. Jesters – Leave the Facility as soon as possible before the jester enters its final phase after 40 seconds pass upon seeing this monster.

– Leave the Facility as soon as possible before the jester enters its final phase after 40 seconds pass upon seeing this monster. Ghost girl – If you end up haunted by the girl in the red dress, try to escape via the Home Base as there are no other ways to evade or kill this enemy.

– If you end up haunted by the girl in the red dress, try to escape via the Home Base as there are no other ways to evade or kill this enemy. Bracken – Use a zap gun against the Bracken and hit with the Shovel multiple times.

Monsters you find outside the Facilities:

Circuit bees – Use the TZP-Inhalant if you are trying to steal the bee hive.

– Use the TZP-Inhalant if you are trying to steal the bee hive. Baboon hawks – Evade if the hawks group up to attack.

– Evade if the hawks group up to attack. Manticoils – Harmless but can be killed with Shovel.

– Harmless but can be killed with Shovel. Roaming locusts – Harmless.

Monsters only seen after 6pm:

Forest giant – Use Boombox to lure this monster away. The TZP-Inhalants are great for escape. If your teammates get caught, use either the Zap gun or Stun grenade to save them.

– Use Boombox to lure this monster away. The TZP-Inhalants are great for escape. If your teammates get caught, use either the Zap gun or Stun grenade to save them. Earth leviathan – Run away when you see the ground shake near you.

– Run away when you see the ground shake near you. Eyeless dogs – Use Boombox to lure away or stun with Zap gun and hit over ten times with the Shovel to kill.

6) Prioritize certain gear first

Terminal Store’s inventory screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After beating the first quota, you will want to invest your coin into some Home Base items and hand-held tools to take with you on supply runs. This is especially important for co-op players. The items you should always purchase first are:

Walkie-talkies – Costs 12 credits (rechargeable at the battery station inside the ship)

– Costs 12 credits (rechargeable at the battery station inside the ship) Pro-flashlights – Costs 25 credits (rechargeable at the battery station inside the ship)

– Costs 25 credits (rechargeable at the battery station inside the ship) Teleporter – Costs 375 credits (use white button at the control panel to teleport player visible on the monitor)

– Costs 375 credits (use white button at the control panel to teleport player visible on the monitor) Shovel – Costs 30 credits

We recommend the Pro-flashlight, Shovel, Lock picker, Stun grenade, and Boombox for solo players. The Shovel takes down small monsters and saves your teammate from specific enemies like snare fleas, while items like the Zap gun can save you from the forest giant’s grasp.

Make sure you designate someone to stay inside the ship at all times during runs in case anyone gets killed and you need to retrieve their body, open secure doors for scrap or escape routes away from monsters, and move heavy items back from the Facility’s entrance and into the ship. This person is crucial to your team’s survival.

7) Best way to gather scrap

If you find anything heavy and close to the Facility’s main entrance or it happens to spawn near a fire exit, grab it and place it outside the Facility. If you are playing with other people, try to designate one person to pick the heavy items up and take them back to the Home Base as soon as possible. This can easily be the same person who is monitoring the other players inside the Home Base.

Tip: Make sure you use the Walkie-talkie throughout if you are using this strategy.

Another great way to guarantee you are using the most efficient method in Lethal Company is to pick up as many small items as possible and leave the heaviest item until last in your inventory. Any heavy items will force you to hold that item only but if you have already picked up lighter items, these will remain in your inventory with the heavy item equipped in your hands.

You are much slower with the heavy item so make sure you are moving this back to the Home Base relatively early on in your run. If you take too long and find that is it getting close to 6pm, you may not have the time to bring back the heavy and likely high-value item to the Home Base due to the increased risks of staying out on a Moon past curfew.