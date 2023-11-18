How to use the Inverse Teleporter in Lethal Company

Getting teleported to a random area of the Facility may leave you in distress, as your equipment gets stripped from you in transit, but how exactly does the Inverse Teleporter work in Lethal Company?

What’s the difference between the Inverse Teleporter and the standard Teleporter in Lethal Company, and which should you use in your runs?

Lethal Company: How does the Inverse Teleporter work?

Terminal Store screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Inverse Teleporter will teleport a player to a random location inside the Facility. You must land on a moon if you want to use the Teleporter, as using it in orbit won’t do anything.

Use the Inverse Teleporter to pick up a full inventory of valuable scrap, but make sure another player stays behind in the Home Base to monitor the teleported player’s movement. The person who stays behind can bring the teleported player back to the ship should they get lost.

Tip: Do not use the Inverse Teleporter alone Do not use the Inverse Teleporter if you are playing alone because you can be teleported to a locked area that is inescapable and have no way out of the Facility.

The Inverse Teleporter sets you back 425 credits. You can purchase it on the Terminal by typing in “Store” in the command bar, then “Inverse Teleporter,” and entering “Confirm.” While personal items purchased through the Terminal appear outside the ship once you land, the Inverse Teleporter will immediately appear inside the ship when purchased. You should buy this after getting the standard Teleporter in case you need to teleport corpses back to the ship to get a bit of cash back at the Company Building.

Use the Inverse Teleporter at the beginning of your run due to its three and a half minute cooldown. Walkie-talkies are useless to help the teleported person, as they’d lose all their equipment in the move. You can, however, have two players who are using the walkie-talkie outside of the Facility. One should stay in the ship to monitor the teleported person and the other walkie-talkie user’s movements, while the other should hover around the outside of the Facility and move in when the teleported person is close enough to the Facility’s Main Entrance to be rescued.

Difference between Teleporter and Inverse Teleporter in Lethal Company

The standard Teleporter is a one-way system for players to teleport back into the ship. It functions with the ship’s monitor system to pick up anyone inside the Facility. You need to have someone inside the ship to monitor your teammates’ movements in case they need to be rescued. The Teleporter cannot be used if there is no one inside the ship. Use walkie-talkies to note if players need rescuing or to teleport their corpse back to the Home Base without the risk of dying yourself.

Tip: Drop your items in the ship before you use the Teleporters Your items vanish if you use the Teleporters so make sure that you enter with nothing on you.

The Inverse Teleporter has the primary function to teleport a player to a random location on the map that has yet to be explored. It can place you in a locked or a hard-to-reach area on the moon you are visiting. It is best used to obtain every scrap of loot on the map. Unlike the standard Teleporter, the Inverse cannot be reversed from the ship. Instead, purchase a Teleporter to transfer your teammate back to the Home Base should they get into trouble, drop down to critical health, or simply cannot find their way out.