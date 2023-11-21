The universe of Lethal Company is packed with some of the most terrifying monsters I’ve seen in games in a while—and the Ghost Girl is no exception. A lot of players are having problems surviving the Ghost Girl as they don’t know how to deal with her.

In case you’re constantly dying to the Ghost Girl in Lethal Company or just want to be prepared when she shows up, here’s everything you need to know about her, including who is she, how to find her, and how to defeat her.

Who is the Ghost Girl in Lethal Company?

Unlike some of the other monsters in Lethal Company, the Ghost Girl doesn’t look scary at first glance. This is because she’s a child dressed in a red dress with white dots on it.

How to find the Ghost Girl in Lethal Company

The Ghost Girl will only appear to one member of your party in Lethal Company and not to everyone like the other monsters of the game. She’ll randomly target one of the four players based on their Insanity Level. The Insanity Level is gauged by how much time you were alone and by how much time you spent in the darkness.

This is what happens before the Ghost Girl shows up in Lethal Company:

The player will start hearing her giggling or breathing. The lights in the room will flicker. Your hearing will get noticeably distorted.

So you can’t really find her—she’ll come looking for you.

How to deal with the Ghost Girl in Lethal Company

There’s no point in fighting the Ghost Girl. Simply head back to the ship. Image via Zeekerss

Instead of being brave and fighting the Ghost Girl, we strongly advise you to avoid her at all costs because she’s deadly. Whenever you start hearing her giggling, or you see the lights flickering, or you notice your hearing has been distorted, you should immediately hit the escape and go back to the ship as there’s no way to beat the Ghost Girl once she enters Attack Mode.

If the Ghost Girl somehow kills you, she’ll proceed to target one of the remaining players—once again based on their Insanity Level.