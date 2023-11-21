How to deal with Spore Lizards in Lethal Company

With a lethal presence and a large body, the Spore Lizard packs a tiny bite and is more innocent than you’d think in Lethal Company.

This is our guide on how to get evade or (if you’re feeling dangerous today) how to kill the Spore Lizard in Lethal Company.

Lethal Company: Where to find the Spore Lizard

Head to Moons like March for a quick route in and out of the Facility. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike the majority of the monsters found in the Facilities, the Spore Lizard is an innocent creature that fears us just as much as we fear them. While it appears large in stature and has an appearance that’s quite threatening compared to the rest, the Spore Lizard is actually more terrified than us. This monster can be found roaming around the interior of the Facilities only and will randomly appear in the darkness. It will not attack unless it feels threatened by you.

How to handle the Spore Lizard in Lethal Company

The Spore Lizard has two methods of attacking. The first is to emit a pink smoke cloud that impairs vision. The second is to dish out a bite that if you proceed to get too close to it again. But neither attack can kill you unless you repeatedly try to provoke the poor thing. While you can kill the Spore Lizard within a few hits of either the Shovel or Sign-Post, there isn’t much reason to do so.

The Spore Lizard wards off any enemies coming close with its hiss and screech, which can be terrifying for those who haven’t heard it before. But be mindful that this is just its way of protecting itself from hazmat wearers like yourself. You should back away from the area where the Spore Lizard resides until it decides to leave the area itself. Either explore a different section of the Facility or wait until the reptile moves away from the area so you can continue exploring.

You should avoid going near the Spore Lizard if you have something else chasing after you. The purple mist can render you blind, which will further trap you within the Facility’s walls and likely result in your death to a more lethal and punishing monster.