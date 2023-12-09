What does the Dramatic Mask do in Lethal Company?

Add some drama into your life with the Update 45 Dramatic Masks in Lethal Company. The community wanted a mimic and a mimic is what they got with the Dramatic Masks for Lethal Company‘s Update 45.

This new monster is an unexpected twist on the highly demanded mimic. It guarantees a jumpscare for the wearer and their friends after their soul is taken by this powerful entity. Become The Mask itself and scare your teammates with mimic behavior.

This is how the Dramatic Mask works in Lethal Company.

What is the Dramatic Mask in Lethal Company?

A pantomime that’ll leave you with nightmares. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Insym YouTube

The way the Dramatic Mask works in Lethal Company is by picking one up and putting it against your face with the left mouse button. Each Mask has a timer on it that varies depending on the Mask’s emotion.

For example, the Comedy Mask has approximately 10 seconds of wear until the Mask takes over, while the Sad Mask has a minuscule two-second timer. After the timer, the Mask takes over your body and screen, jumpscaring and killing you shortly after. While you are pushed into spectator mode, your corpse continues moving and hunts down your fellow teammates.

The Mask behaves similarly to your teammates. It can open doors, exit the Facility, and hide within the Home Base. Stay on high alert if your teammates stop speaking to you or if you see one of your friends sporting the Dramatic Mask without their hand holding the Mask upright.

If a Mask-wearer kills another, they will put another Dramatic Mask on their face, turning them into another mimic or zombie-like creature. This will be an incredibly challenging and terrifying experience for those playing on the BiggerLobby mod. The Mask behaves most similarly to SCP-035 in SCP: Containment Breach.

The Dramatic Mask is one of Update 45’s newest arrivals in Lethal Company. With the nerfed Forest Keeper and rails, and gravity hitting harder than ever, your time in each Facility may be tougher than the last time you clocked into your shift with the Company. There are multiple Dramatic Masks scattered around the Facilities. This scrap seems to be found most frequently within higher-threat Moons like Dine, Rend, and Titan.

How to deal with the Mask in Lethal Company

The best way to deal with the Mask is to not put it on in the first place! While it can be incredibly tempting to pull the Mask to your face and freak out your friends, holding it against your face for too long will kill you and cause a Jester-like effect where each member is chased and killed off one by one.

There may be a way to kill the Mask wearer with a Shovel but it is unconfirmed as of right now. You’ll want to use Walkie-talkies to communicate with one another in case someone gets turned by the Mask. Don’t stay in one place for too long and keep moving scrap into the Home Base to avoid being caught out by the Mask. Try to return to orbit if the Mask has infiltrated the Home Base (they can hide in the bunk beds). Their body will fall out of the ship and your lost teammate will return once again when you are back in orbit.