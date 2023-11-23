Lethal Company Rend map: Expert Moon guide

Lethal Company revolves around exploring wicked moons that harbor great secrets and creatures more wicked still. However, not all of them are easy to navigate, especially Rend. So, we’ve conjured up a complete guide on how to play Rend in Lethal Company and ensure corporate success.

Rend is one of the final moons players can access in the game, and its frigid climate and poor visibility make it a formidable level. Rend, Dine, and Titan are all covered in snow and feature extreme blizzards, but Rend is a bit more forgiving than the other two and has fewer possible weather conditions. We’re here to look closely at how to navigate Rend, collect as much loot as possible, and hopefully escape alive to tell the tale of Lethal Company‘s most dangerous moons.

Lethal Company Rend guide

Playing Rend at maximum efficiency requires experience with the map, good equipment, and a ton of communication between players. It’s a challenging moon, alongside Dine and Titan, and costs 550 credits to access. It has a Hazard Level A, making it a dangerous place, but a tad below the danger levels of Titan and Dine. Rend can spawn basically all types of enemies and seriously wants to kill you at any given moment. Also, compared to cheaper levels, Rend spawns the mansion instead of a facility building, making it much more intriguing to horror fans.

Learning the map’s layout

Rend has one entrance and one fire exit. Image via McMessenger on Steam

This comes mostly from experience, though you could shortcut it by looking at the map’s aerial view featured here. Created beautifully by McMessenger on Steam, the render shows precisely where the map’s key locations are, allowing us to illustrate the navigation easily.

As we can see, the map has only one main entrance and one fire exit. When you leave the ship, you should take an immediate right and follow the lights to the ominous mansion harboring deadly enemies and valuable loot. If you want to explore more, you should diverge to the right of the mansion to find the fire exit or go a bit farther ahead to take the Sigurd log.

Compared to Dine (the other frigid moon that is very similar to Rend), the layout of Rend is very straightforward. The lights are your guide here, and you should stick closely to them for any semblance of visibility. At the halfway, there’s also a wooden shack that you can use to hide from enemies lurking near the ship. Now that you know how to navigate Rend, we can take a look at what to do.

Don’t go underequipped

Walkie-talkies are a fantastic communication tool. Image via Zeekerss

Rend is a dangerous Hazard Level: A type of moon. The enemies spawning on the map are deadly, and most can easily outrun you. One of them, the mysterious Jack-in-the-Box, gains speed the longer it pursues you to ensure you cannot escape. Nearly all types of enemies in Lethal Company can spawn on the moon inside and out. You should ensure you have the right equipment for the job to counteract these conditions. The best items for Rend you can take are:

Flashlight: This is perhaps the most critical item in Lethal Company. You must always have one equipped to explore Rend’s poorly lit environments.

This is perhaps the most critical item in Lethal Company. You must always have one equipped to explore Rend’s poorly lit environments. TZP-Inhalant: This item boosts your movement speed, giving you that much more of a chance to outrun the enemies.

This item boosts your movement speed, giving you that much more of a chance to outrun the enemies. Shovel: Any weapon is welcome on Rend. Enemies lurk around every corner, so you might as well try to defend yourself.

Any weapon is welcome on Rend. Enemies lurk around every corner, so you might as well try to defend yourself. Stun Grenade: The stun bombs are crucial to survival on dangerous moons like Rend. They can stun the enemies, allowing you and your team to whack them to death.

The stun bombs are crucial to survival on dangerous moons like Rend. They can stun the enemies, allowing you and your team to whack them to death. Zap Gun : The Zap Gun also keeps enemies in a stun lock, allowing your allies to go ham on them with shovels or stop signs.

: The Zap Gun also keeps enemies in a stun lock, allowing your allies to go ham on them with shovels or stop signs. Walkie-Talkie : The mansion and the moon itself have ways of separating you and your allies. The poor visibility also adds to this, so the walkie-talkie is a foolproof way of maintaining proper communication with your crew.

: The mansion and the moon itself have ways of separating you and your allies. The poor visibility also adds to this, so the walkie-talkie is a foolproof way of maintaining proper communication with your crew. Teleporter: You might as well have one for bringing back dead allies to avoid Company fines. Remember that enemies can teleport with you, so use it carefully.

While you don’t necessarily need items to play Lethal Company efficiently, they’re a welcome addition to any given run, especially when playing on Rend, Dine, or Titan. Going empty-handed exposes you to dangers beyond your comprehension and can seriously damage your reputation with the Company, leading to a prompt disciplinary process. If you seriously want to embark on Rend with no items, I hope you enjoy the cosmic void.

One player must stay on the ship

The monitors can save your life. Image via Zeekerss

Rend is highly unpredictable, both on the outside and within the mansion. You cannot see what lurks behind walls, bookshelves, or dark rooms. Nor can you know what’s hiding in the deep, deafening blizzard. Having a player keeping track of enemy movements on the ship is of utmost importance, seeing as it can literally be lifesaving.

Pick out one of your allies who’ll stay on the ship and keep you informed of what, if anything, is lurking around the corner. Walkie-talkies are a must in this situation, so if you plan on going down this road, make sure you have enough doubloons saved up to buy four (or however many) of them. The ally is also exposed to outside dangers, so if the Ghost Girl spawns near the ship, it can walk into it and kill your surveillance player. They must be vigilant at all times and avoid acting like xQc.

Exploring the Rend mansion

The Ghost Girl is straight nightmare fuel. Image via Zeekerss

The game randomly generates interior layouts, and each run will be different than the other. What you can do to familiarize yourself with the place is to explore as much as possible. Take a peek into every room, communicate with your surveillance player, and carefully approach all closed doors. The mansion isn’t all too complicated in general, but it can sometimes spawn winding, connected rooms that look all too similar to each other, making navigation a real pain.

Not to mention that the mansion also tends to spawn some of the most dangerous enemies. Think the Jack-in-the-Box, the Ghost Girl, Coil Head, that big Blob thing, Bracken, and so on. Nearly anything that can spawn will spawn at some point, and the longer you remain inside the mansion, the higher the chances of dying. Forest Keepers will also eventually spawn near the ship’s landing zone, making a return trip excruciatingly tricky, especially since the Giants can see you even with all the blizzard.

So, what’s the catch? Be careful and communicate any and all danger to your crewmates. Don’t carry too much loot on anyone, as that will only slow you down and make you vulnerable to attacks. With all the items you’re likely already carrying, you probably won’t be able to carry much more, so pick your loot carefully.

Avoid the fire exit unless you have no choice

The Fire Exit on Rend is a dangerous place. Image via Nothing Fancy Gaming

The fire exit is on the far side of the map, and if you happen to take it, make sure it isn’t plagued by a ton of enemies or too late in the day. Enemies have a higher tendency to spawn the more time you spend on a map, and the fire exit is simply too far from the ship to make it a worthwhile escape plan at later stages. Several Forest Keepers will probably spawn by that time, and they’ll swarm you quickly, even if you’re entirely unaware of their whereabouts. Once you hear the thumps, you’re already dead, so accept your fate and move on.

Don’t play on Eclipse

The Eclipse weather condition is by far the most challenging of all effects a moon can have. The condition makes night-time enemies legible for spawning during the day. This immediately throws you into the cold flames of cosmic horror, with the most dangerous enemies available right off the bat. Eclipses usually lead to a necessary instant restart, as your ship has a tendency to be surrounded by patrolling Forest Keepers or Eyeless Dogs, no matter the map.

Rend, in particular, doesn’t bode well on Eclipse. The enemies that can spawn on the map by default are already deadly enough, and you don’t want to aggravate that in any sense. I’m writing this guide to help you win, not let you die in the frigid colds of Rend, so please avoid the Eclipse weather conditions at all times. This applies to every moon you see, with Dine also being chaotic during floods, so even if you have to go back to Experimentation, avoiding Eclipse is the right step to take.

Rend or Dine, what’s the difference?

Rend is a moon that’s a Hazard Level below Dine. With a rating of A, Rend wants to kill you, but not as much as Dine does. It’s cheaper, costs 550 compared to Dine’s 600 credits, and is overall easier to approach. Both of these moons are nearly identical, but Dine can also flood and does so fairly quickly, becoming entirely submerged by 11 AM. Playing a flooded Dine is a nightmare, so we recommend Rend as an alternative if it is flooding.