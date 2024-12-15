What does the Blank Voucher do in Balatro?

Customizing your deck and exploring the in-game store is essential for beating a Balatro playthrough. The poker roguelite offers everything from Tarot Card Packs to a myriad of fiendish Jokers, each with unique perks that can help you hit the final Ante.

Often overlooked but incredibly effective when used correctly, Vouchers can be picked up between rounds at the store alongside Booster Packs and Jokers. One of the most elusive and, frankly, confusing items in the game is the Blank Voucher.

While it may initially seem like a quick and easy way to burn through $10 and get nothing in return, the Blank Voucher in Balatro is surprisingly powerful. Here’s a breakdown of what the item actually does and what you’ll get for redeeming it during a playthrough.

How does the Blank Voucher work in Balatro?

You’ll unlock several Vouchers as you play through the game, giving you new odds and perks to explore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first time you see the Blank Voucher in Balatro, it’ll be tempting to skip over it as it costs $10 but has “Does nothing?” as the item description. This description is accurate at first, as buying the Blank Voucher initially doesn’t do anything and will just burn a hole in your pocket.

The key is how many times you buy the Blank Voucher. Once you’ve seen the item and bought it at least 10 times, you’ll unlock the Antimatter Voucher. This otherworldly voucher lets you open up a new Joker slot, giving you even more space to create wicked combos.

You don’t have to do this during one singular run, meaning it’s possible to earn this rare new Voucher at your own pace. Just pick up the Blank Voucher whenever you see it if you’re not fussed about adding an extra Joker spot to your line-up.

If you’re in a hurry to get the Antimatter Voucher—and you should be, it’s one of the best in the game—you can find a Balatro seed that features the Blank Voucher in the first shop, redeem it, and skip back to the main menu. Rinse and repeat to get the Antimatter Voucher quicker.

Once the Antimatter Voucher has been unlocked, you’ll come across it in your Voucher Shop slot in future games. It’s a one-off grind, so don’t worry about having to buy 10 more Blank Vouchers in your next playthrough.

Having an extra Joker at your disposal means a chance at boosting your Mult or setting up combos with Tarot Cards to net incredibly high scores, making your road to the eighth Ante and Endless that much easier. Plus, it provides more space for you to experiment with niche Joker combos, too.

Additionally, it’s worth nabbing if you’re a completionist trying to fill out all 32 of the Voucher slots in your Balatro save file. There are collection tabs in the game, visible from the main menu either at the title screen or during a run, showing everything from your Deck collection to your Blinds.

