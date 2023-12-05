Lethal Company Dine map: Expert Moon guide

Are you brave enough to dine on Dine in Lethal Company? Get your shovel ready to dig yourself out of an early grave because the next quota is a big one and Dine may be your only option for success.

Each Moon in Lethal Company has its own hazard levels that determine the difficulty. These include the types of monsters that spawn inside the Facility and near the Home Base. You’ll find a ton of scrap that’ll easily beat early game quotas within a single run if you master this map. Let’s dive into our Dine map guide.

Lethal Company Dine guide

Dine is one of the best maps to visit in Lethal Company. While it has an increased spawn chance of deadly monsters like the Bracken, Jester, and Ghost Girl, this map offers a minimum of 2,000 scrap value on every visit.

The toughest monsters in the game can appear on Dine and all at once. But there are ways to easily evade and beat these if you know what you’re doing. Unlike other maps, Dine entraps you within a mansion. I’ve found that the mansion is easier to navigate compared to the other Facilities in Lethal Company. The majority of the map’s interior is quite open, granting you more opportunities to escape. However, it can easily lead to your death if you try to run to the exit with your back turned away from the monsters.

Learn the map’s layout

Dine exterior map. Image via McMessenger on Steam

Shoutout to McMessenger on Steam for providing the Lethal Company community with a map render of Dine. Because without it, we’d all be lost. While the maps of Lethal Company remain the same, the monsters, scrap, turrets, and mines randomly generate every day. Each time you deploy onto a Moon, a new seed is created. Therefore, you won’t know what to expect until you enter the Facility.

Dine is best played when there are no weather reports in the area. These include foggy, rainy, and stormy conditions. However these weather conditions shouldn’t stop you from visiting if you have already paid the landing fee (600 credits). Although deemed more unsafe than Rend due to its higher fee, Dine is incredibly similar in its design and map layout.

You’ll need to use the lights to traverse across the map and get to the Facility main entrance. The Facility interior appears like a giant manor, with two floors and an eastern and western wing. Unlike other maps in Lethal Company, the entrance to Dine is extremely large and offers greater opportunities to evade the monsters. There are a total of three doors on the bottom floor and two doors on the first floor. We highly recommend taking a floor at a time and splitting off into pairs.

Bring the correct equipment

The best part of the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll need to prioritize specific gear due to the higher risk of Dine. These are our recommendations for surviving Dine and getting the most scrap:

The Shovel is essential for destroying spider webs, killing Bunker Spiders and the Bracken (although it needs the Zap Gun to stun it). Unlike other maps, the Shovel won’t be as helpful as other items because most of Dine’s monsters cannot be killed. Therefore, it is best to only have one player holding this weapon (if you are playing with a total of four people).

Make sure to bulk buy items like the Shovel, Pro-flashlights, and Walkie-talkie via the Terminal. These can be stored in the red container inside the Home Base, and remain there until you are fired by the Company. Bulk buy when you have beaten the second quota and gained enough profit to purchase essential Home Base equipment like the Teleporter.

Your money will vanish if you and your teammates die during a scrap run. Therefore, it is better to spend your profit on the first day and buy multiple items at once for future runs. It’s also useful if you have to teleport a teammate who is about to die or if they die but you cannot pick up their items due to the limited inventory space. Prioritize scrap over your Flashlights, Walkie-talkies, and Shovels as you’ll have enough to take with you into the next round if some of you die.

Use the Walkie-talkies to your advantage

When in doubt, talk it out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Walkie-talkie is best used when a member on the team stays inside the Home Base and monitors their teammates. Use the monitors to teleport players back into the Home Base (by purchasing the Teleporter) if they die or if they are being chased by something. You can also lead your teammates back to the Facility’s entrance if they get lost or tell them if any monsters are close to the Home Base. If the latter happens, you’ll need to lock yourself inside the Home Base to stop Eyeless Dogs from entering.

The Walkie-talkie is the best item to use for teams trying to survive on A and higher ranked Moons. Although it is not a necessity and talks up inventory space, you can designate one person to hold this inside the Facility and communicate to the player on camera duty. Walkie-talkies are helpful to teams sticking together, rather than going off on their own.

Never use the Inverse Teleporter

Only teleport when it is absolutely necessary. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Inverse Teleporter is a high risk, high reward method in Lethal Company. Those brave enough to venture into the Inverse Teleporter should have some map knowledge of Dine’s interior as they’ll need to find their way back with no Shovel, Flashlight or Walkie-talkie. It is best to avoid this method altogether in high hazard level Moons. If you have enough money and can waste a day of your quota, the Inverse Teleporter is an entertaining way to complete a scrap run. But you shouldn’t pick this if you are trying to beat the quota.

Use the standard Teleporter instead to teleport teammates back into the Home Base (dead or alive). This will reduce the chances of your teammates inside the Facility getting paranoid and scared which will increase their risk of being haunted by the Ghost Girl.

Watch out for turrets and landmines

Turrets and landmines can spawn often on Dine. These can easily be avoided by running past them. But in rare cases, these spawn in the most unluckiest places that’ll kill you instantly. Make sure to look behind doors, check staircases before you climb, and listen or look out for the telltale signs that a turret and mine are nearby. The mine makes a noise and flashes red while the turret emits a beam that tracks the player inside its radius. Try to avoid hitting the turret as that causes it to spin out of control and fire without locking onto anything. Turrets and landmines can be disabled.

Stay close to the main entrance

Stick together if you want to survive. Image via Zeekerss

Dine offers a ton of high value items, included in smaller scrap like rings and magic eight balls. You can easily stock up on smaller items and loot the final heavy item while sticking close to the main entrance of Dine. Alternatively, use the Extension Ladder to climb up onto the fire exit to access a different part of the map that’ll offer a ton of loot inside.

Never venture too far into Dine on your own as you’ll easily get lost. It is best to move in groups of two or more (if you are playing the BiggerLobby mod) to avoid getting lost. Sticking close together grants you more inventory space where one of you can hold a Shovel and the other a Pro-flashlight and leave the Walkie-talkie behind. If you are playing solo, be sure to take each room slowly, drop your loot at the front door, and clear the nearest rooms to the main entrance first before you attempt to move deeper into Dine’s mansion.

A shortcut through Dine

The best way to avoid the Eyeless Dog or Ghost Girl is to leap from the very top of Dine (outside the main entrance) and past the stairwell below. This will leave you on critical health but it’ll put you right outside the Home Base’s entrance. You can use this to quickly escape from any threats close to the main entrance and avoid death. Do not attempt this if you know that there are Forest Keepers or Eyeless Dogs waiting close to the Home Base as the fall could alert them to your position.

You also cannot make this jump if you have taken damage beforehand. Any damage sustained before the jump will kill you once you land on the ground from the top floor of Dine.

Plan your route

The blessed Apparatus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike Titan which has an easily accessible fire exit for you to use, Dine’s fire exit still offers a break away from any monsters that may be camping the main entrance. You can avoid monsters like the Jester or Coil-Head easily by luring them to the main entrance and moving over to the fire exit when you want to re-enter for more scrap. All you need to do is place the Extension Ladder half-way up the snowy cliffside and directly underneath the fire exit by jumping and using left-click on the mouse for placement.

Always place your scrap outside the Facility’s entrance. Make sure to pick up the Apparatus last in your scrap run as the increased radiation has been linked to higher threat levels inside the Facility. Finally, make sure to follow the glowing lampposts between the Home Base and the Facility doors to avoid getting lost in the blizzard.