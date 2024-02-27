Should you remove the Apparatus in Lethal Company? Answered

The Apparatus is an important radioactive light that powers the building and all its electricity. You or anyone else on your team can pick up the Apparatus. Once detached, the building will lose power, and radioactive levels will rise.

Don’t worry though, it’s perfectly safe and even has some benefits.

What is the Apparatus and what does it do in Lethal Company?

The Apparatus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Apparatus is a radioactive sellable item that powers the facility. Once removed, the power will die in the building and radioactive levels will rise. The Apparatus is found in a dark hallway near the back of the facility. It is accessible through either of the two doors and is almost always locked. The Apparatus makes a large humming noise, so once you enter the room, you will know it is there.

How to use the Apparatus in Lethal Company

To use the Apparatus in Lethal Company, your only option is to sell it as of right now. It does nothing else in the game yet, but the steam community believes it could be tied to an Easter Egg dealing with the Submarine that has not been developed to the end.

Some players have found a machine that looks like a drill, with two slots that seem like they are made for the Apparatuses. However, these can’t be used yet, so we’re most likely left to wait for a new game update that will reveal what it’s all about.

Tip: Pulling the Apparatus raises a 70% chance that two hostile monsters will spawn within the building.

The Apparatus stats in Lethal Company

The Apparatus stats are as follows:

Type : Sellable Scrap Item

: Sellable Scrap Item Weight : 31 pounds

: 31 pounds Conductive? : Yes

: Yes Sellable Price: 80 credits

Should you remove the Apparatus from a facility in Lethal Company?

You should remove the Apparatus from a facility in Lethal Company because each of them is worth 80 credits. You can sell them to increase your earnings from any given run. Just make sure to do it at the end of a run to avoid any problems caused by the power loss. And don’t worry, even though it might look radioactive, it’s completely safe to carry and keep on your ship.

What happens when you remove the Apparatus from a facility in Lethal Company?

When you remove the Apparatus from a facility in Lethal Company, it will lose all its power and radiation levels will increase. However, increased levels of radiation do not effect the environment. Lights and other objects that need power will not work and will leave you almost blind without a flashlight. It’s not the best situation as certain monsters are hard to see in the dark.

Tip: Let the Apparatus be the last thing you take from the facility so that you will not be left in the dark too long.

How do you sell the Apparatus in Lethal Company?

You sell the Apparatus in Lethal Company by traveling to the company and using the counter with a bell.

You can’t sell the Apparatus or any other items while you’re on a moon. You need to take it back to your ship first. Then, you can sell it to the company just like you sell other items and scrap. To get where you need, follow these steps via the terminal:

Type in “Moons” Type in “Company” Type in “Confirm”

When you’re at the company, place the Apparatus at the counter with a red number display and ring the bell. A tentacle will come out and take the item you’re selling.