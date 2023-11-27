How to find the Submarine in Lethal Company

Is the Submarine a way to escape, or a means to enter the Company Building’s impenetrable walls in Lethal Company?

Looking for the mysterious Submarine battery that lurks underneath the Company Building in Lethal Company? Here is our quick guide on where to find it and its possible meanings.

Lethal Company: Where to find the Submarine battery

Circle marks the spot? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Submarine is a mysterious device that cannot be interacted with… yet. We will likely see this Easter egg have more detail added to it, perhaps in the form of the pilot logs you find on your scrap runs. But for those wanting to see this interesting device in Lethal Company, here is how to find it.

First, head to the Company Building. We recommend going here on the final day of your quota where the Company Building employee purchases your scrap at 100 percent. Land the ship and exit. Jump off the left-hand side of the ship and head east. Look towards the ground to find a hatch. The hatch’s location is directly in front of the item delivery machine (when it spawns in).

The mysterious hatch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Next, open and climb down the hatch via the ladder. Turn right and follow the staircase downwards. You need to look over towards the concrete beam below you. This can easily be jumped onto via the middle point of the metal platform and before you descend down another staircase. Jump onto this beam and walk all the way until you are facing a vertical beam.

An easy jump to begin the light platforming. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From here, look over to the left and make a running jump onto this next beam. Adjust your perspective so you are now looking over to the right and towards the open water (away from the Company Building front desk).

Jump onto the beam on the right. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jump onto this beam and walk over to the central platform where you can take one final leap to greet the inactive Submarine battery.

There she is. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Although it is labelled by the Lethal Company community as a Submarine, this has not yet been confirmed by the developer, Zeekerss. The device is labelled as a “battery” with the words “Don’t Tell” graffitied on it. There are two slots that look like it’d fit an Apparatus (a crucial item in every Facility that you can steal and sell).

The interesting thing about this device is the graffitied circle on the wall opposite the Submarine. Was this created by Sigurd and his crewmates 532 years ago to save humans that may be trapped behind the Company Building’s walls? Or maybe someone else put it here? The truth is out there somewhere and all we can do is theorize and wait for the Submarine battery’s purpose in Lethal Company.