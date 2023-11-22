A game of wicked and strange creatures, abandoned facilities and failed settlements, and covered in a veil of mystery: Lethal Company has it all. What’s more is the game’s stellar way of hiding information within Terminal entries, log tapes of questionable origin, and Easter eggs hidden at inconspicuous locations.

We’re here to look at all Easter eggs and secrets in Lethal Company, which the developer Zeekerss has left up to interpretation, only adding to the heavy atmosphere of the cosmically horrifying world of Lethal Company.

Easter eggs and secrets in Lethal Company

Lethal Company has more than a few hidden features one can find scattered around the many moons. The devs did a stellar job cramming a lot of exciting stuff for players to discover to elevate that sense of mystery the game imposes the moment you step foot off the ship. Even within the ship, things are pretty uneasy. Think about it: you’re stuck floating through the void, contemplating what awaits you in the abyss. Yeah, it’s not exactly dreamy.

1) Submarine on the Company moon

The submarine may indicate a potential ocean level. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On Gordion-71, the oceanic moon where the ominous Company is located, there appears to be a submarine, or some strange device, hidden beneath the central platform where players disembark. To find it, the players must go around the first shipping containers on the left of the ship’s landing spot, where a hatch is located.

Going down the ladder and jumping to the beams on the left side takes you to another platform where you can turn on the lights and find the submarine.

It isn’t confirmed it’s a submarine, but it looks like one. It features ladders to climb on, a hatch on top, and an ominously scribbled “Don’t Tell” on its side. There are also two slots for the Apparatus, an item that can be found and looted during regular gameplay. It’s that glowing yellow thing that seems to omit radiation. Since it powers the electricity of the game’s facilities, there’s room to speculate it may serve as a generator for the submarine.

2) Pictures of a city

The city is pretty detailed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On every map, there appears to be a stock image applied to the surrounding areas that is not usually visible to the player. If you were to apply some tricks, you could get high enough to see the entire thing: a 360-degree view of a real-life highway and city. What exactly, or where this place might be, is unknown, though I’m sure keen-eyed players will eventually find out.

This image is contained within each map’s skybox, and though it looks interesting on Experimentation with only the construction cranes visible (which expands the settlement’s limited lore), it isn’t all that appealing when you see the rest of it.

Perhaps eventually, the Lethal Company developers will come out with an explanation, though the lack of information is what makes it an Easter egg in the first place.

It’s a full 360 degrees. Screenshot by Dot Esports

3) Backrooms level

Lethal Company players can spawn a backrooms-inspired level. Inlaid with yellow walls and the iconic beige carpeted floor, the game pays homage to one of the most beloved online horror memes. It’s a randomly spawning location that will require players to explore as much as possible to have a higher chance of seeing it. I haven’t yet encountered it, but it’s there! Trust me! Just don’t try no-clipping out of reality.

4) Sigurd’s Logs and Tapes

The only semblance of lore in Lethal Company comes through either using the scanning tool or finding the ominous Sigurd’s logs. Allegedly, the mysterious Company hired Sigurd to do a lot of exploring, and he noted down his journey in the log tapes scattered across the moons. Here are all the logs you could find:

First Log – Aug 22

Smells here! – Aug 24

Swing of things – Aug 27

Golden planet – Aug ??

Shady – Aug 31

Sound behind the wall – Sep 4

Goodbye – Sep 7

Screams – Sep 13

Idea – Sep 19

Nonsense – Sep 27

Hiding – Sep 30

Desmond – Oct 15

The exact locations of all the logs would be a painstakingly long guide on its own, so here are a couple of tips on finding two: One is hidden atop the first water tower you encounter when disembarking on the Experimentation moon. It’s directly to your left when you exit the ship. Just climb up and grab yourself the “First Log,” which has a very appropriate name. The second log is on the Company moon. Go where you would have gone to find the strange submarine or whatever else it might be. Instead of jumping on the beams on the left, continue down the railing until you reach the very end where the log resides.

You can read these logs in the ship’s Terminal, and the contents are pretty verbose, with one player taking their time to complete all of the contents in a Steam Guide, so you can get all of your Lovecraftian horror fill in one place without having to seek every log out there.