Should you remove the Apparatus in Lethal Company? Answered

The Apparatus is one of the many items you can find and collect in Lethal Company. It looks important and kind of radioactive, so it’s perfectly natural to think twice before removing it in case it has negative consequences.

Before you start tugging at things, you should know the Apparatus is an item that acts like a battery for a facility. It helps keep the power and lights on. However, it’s not permanently attached to the facility. You or anyone else on your team can take it out.

And don’t worry, it’s perfectly safe and even has some benefits.

What happens when you remove the Apparatus from a facility in Lethal Company?

If you take the Apparatus out of a facility, it will lose all its power. So, things like lights and other stuff that need power won’t work. It’s not the best situation, but if you remove it just before you’re about to leave the facility and go back to your ship, and you remember the way back, it shouldn’t cause any problems.

Should you remove the Apparatus from a facility in Lethal Company?

Yes, it’s a good idea to take the Apparatus from a facility because they are worth about 100 credits each. You can sell them to increase your earnings from any given run. Just make sure to do it at the end of a run to avoid any problems caused by the power loss. And don’t worry, even though it might look radioactive, it’s completely safe to carry and keep on your ship.

How do you sell the Apparatus in Lethal Company?

You can’t sell the Apparatus or any other items while you’re on a moon. You need to take it back to your ship first. Then, you can sell it to the company just like you sell other items and scrap. To do this, use the terminal: type in “moons,” press enter, then type in “company” and press enter again.