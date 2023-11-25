What is the Tentacle Monster in Lethal Company? Explained

The Representative for The Company in Lethal Company has left new employees shocked and confused. This is likely due to the fact that it’s not what players may expect—it’s a Tentacle Monster. Players are left to question what the Tentacle Monster is, where it came from, and how to interact with it.

Here’s what we know about the Tentacle Monster in Lethal Company.

What is the Tentacle Monster in Lethal Company?

The Company Representative saying “Hi.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Tentacle Monster in Lethal Company is an entity that apparently serves as The Company’s Representative, going by the name of “Jeb.” In the context of the game, it serves as a shopkeeper of sorts. As you sell your scrap from your scavenging adventures on various moons to meet quota, the Tentacle Monster will come out of the wall to grab the items and provide Credits in return.

It’s unknown what the entirety of Jeb the Tentacle Monster looks like at this time, only adding to the mystery.

Where to find the Tentacle Monster in Lethal Company

71-Gordion AKA The Company Building. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Tentacle Monster is located at the Company Building on the moon 71-Gordion as an apparent fellow employee. After your allocated days of scavenging, you’ll land on the surface and turn in all of your junk for money. The Tentacle Monster can be found within the walls of the mysterious institution, as the only resident of this moon, with not another human being in sight.

Jeb is a bit shy, and will only make an appearance when prompted.

How to interact with the Tentacle Monster in Lethal Company

The player can interact with the Tentacle Monster in Lethal Company by selling their items. When the items are placed on the counter at the Company Building, the Tentacle Monster will eventually make an appearance and grab them.

This interaction can be expedited by ringing the bell on the right side of the counter, which will trigger the monster to exit the small slot and grab all the items, pulling them into the wall.

Employees need to be careful however, as The Company Representative has a low tolerance for annoyance—ringing the bell repeatedly and causing a ruckus will cause the growling Tentacle Monster to lash out, grabbing the nearest player and dragging them through the wall never to be seen again. Alternatively, any loud noises caused by items such as the horn or robot may trigger a similar reaction.