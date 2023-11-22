Lethal Company secret: What is The Company hiding from us?

There’s something strange going on with The Company, but what exactly are they hiding from us in Lethal Company?

While Lethal Company appears simple on the surface—find scrap, sell scrap, make a profit, and hit your quota—there has to be something going on behind the Company Building’s walls. What’s the truth behind The Company?

Lethal Company lore: The story summary

Is there a threat bigger than this? Screenshot by Dot Esports

While there is no ending for Lethal Company, the story on the surface is about staffers hired by The Company to find scrap on abandoned Moons and sell it at the Company Building’s front desk. The building itself, however, appears as a giant, impenetrable wall where a single arm with a hook on its end grabs the scrap you accumulated in your supply runs. If you ring the bell too much, the hook turns into a tentacle that annihilates anyone who gets too close. Who exactly is behind the desk at the Company Building?

You can find logs relating to the lore as you play through Lethal Company. These are often found outside of the Facilities and on each Moon. If you want to learn everything there is to know about Lethal Company‘s story, you’ll need to complete quotas to gain enough credits for Moons: Dine, Rend, and Titan.

The entire lore of Lethal Company is told through the eyes of Sigurd, a former employee of The Company. The logs you can find are:

First Log – Aug 22

Smells here! – Aug 24

Swing of things – Aug 27

Golden planet – Aug ??

Shady – Aug 31

Sound behind the wall – Sep 4

Goodbye – Sep 7

Screams – Sep 13

Idea – Sep 19

Nonsense – Sep 27

Hiding – Sep 30

Desmond – Oct 15

These logs can be accessed via the Terminal inside the Home Base.

What is The Company hiding?

Sigurd’s story is set in 1968, 532 years before our characters set foot on the Home Base and begin their first day on the job for The Company. Sigurd described screams heard beyond the walls of the Company Building and upon trying to look through the hole where the employee’s tentacles appear behind, he discovered that no amount of light can illuminate the hole.

The story of Sigurd seems to point out that the employees at The Company are actually monsters, fed continuously by the hazmat wearers to appease them. While it’s not confirmed, the Company Building is likely a separate Facility meant to keep the hostile and powerful monsters inside. To keep these at bay, the Lethal Company characters are forced to find scrap and sell it on for profit to not only hit the quota but to purchase weapons and gear to help them survive inside the Facilities.

The monsters are described as fast and powerful, so trapping them within a Facility and offering them scraps to eat stops them from breaking out and killing anyone who sets foot on their Moon. The Moons have some semblance of civilization on them with the Facilities, construction, stop-signs, baking trays, and other random man-made items.

Scientists likely came to these Moons to farm resources but deemed the areas too unsafe, leading to them building Facilities to keep the monsters inside, just like the Company Building. Defensive equipment like turrets and mines were added to stop any creatures from getting out. Those strapped for cash signed a contract with The Company and lost track of time, completing the same task month after month, only to have their contract never end.