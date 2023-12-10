How to use Spray Paint in Lethal Company

Lethal Company has a myriad of tools at the player’s disposal, and more are added as the game receives updates—including a recent addition with Version 45 in the Spray Paint can.

Once purchased and shaken up, you’ll be able to graffiti all over surfaces, which can be very handy in marking rooms you’ve entered, leaving tags to find your way out, pointing you and your teammates in the right direction, or just having a laugh by spelling out random words.

Here’s how to find and use Spray Paint in Lethal Company.

Where can you get Spray Paint from in Lethal Company?

At the very bottom of the Terminal screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can purchase Spray Paint from the Store at the Terminal in Lethal Company. It’ll set you back 50 Credits at full price which, in all honestly, feels like a steal already given the wide range of uses the Spray Paint has. Therefore, if you see it at a discount, you should immediately purchase it and get to graffitiing.

How do you use Spray Paint in Lethal Company?

Don’t waste it! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use the Spray Paint in Lethal Company, simply equip it and hold your attack button, which is left-click by default. You will need to get close to the surface you wish to spray on for the spray to apply.

You’ll notice you won’t get much spray out in one go, so you’ll need to shake the can just like you would in real life. To shake the can, press Q. Once fully shaken, you’ll be able to spray again. Eventually, however, you’ll run out of paint and no matter how much you shake the can, it will no longer work. This is by design, unfortunately—the Spray Paint has many advantages so it would only be fair to limit how much it can be used.

Once the can is out of paint, that’s it—you cannot refill the can. You’ll need to purchase or find another can to use it again.

As cool as the Spray Paint is already in Lethal Company, I cannot wait to see what modders come up with as they get a hold of the tool. From multi-colored spray paints to graffiti tags like we’ve seen in games like Overwatch, VALORANT, and Counter-Strike, the possibilities are endless.