How to get and use the Extension Ladder in Lethal Company

Are you curious enough to use the Extension Ladder to see what’s across that ominous gap in Lethal Company’s Facilities?

This guide will show you how to buy and use the Extension Ladder to cross gaps, climb up to elevated levels, or avoid monsters like the Hygroderes.

Lethal Company: How to buy and use the Extension Ladder

Store inventory screen on the Terminal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Extension Ladder is a relatively cheap item you can purchase for 60 credits in Lethal Company. You’ll be able to buy this immediately after selling scrap the first time inside the Company Building. While there are a ton of valuable items and survivalist gear that’ll help you across each scrap run, the Extension Ladder has a specific purpose to help you get across gaps or vertically climb to areas that would otherwise be impossible to reach.

Equip the ladder with the mouse scroll wheel. Press left-click on your mouse and use G to place the ladder where you want it to extend out towards. The ladder will always extend forward. Make sure no one is standing underneath the ladder when you place it, as it can be just as lethal as a monster.

The ladder is incredibly helpful in co-op, but I don’t recommend this for solo players due to its timer. You have approximately 10 seconds to get across and back before it retracts. You’ll need to pick it up and place it back down again after using it. Hurry if you are using it to get across a gap inside a Facility, as the ladder can retract and render you vulnerable to get back across. Of course, you can jump over most gaps, but you’re putting yourself at risk if you find a heavy item and the ladder retracts because you took too long to get back across.

The ladder is incredibly useful to get back and forth from the Facility and the Home Base. You’ll want it specifically for 5pm onwards as the Forest Giants begin to roam the land. It is not as essential as other items like the Pro-flashlight, Walkie-talkie, or Shovel, but the ladder lends you a helping hand to get to areas that are typically hard to reach.