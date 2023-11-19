What each suit does in Lethal Company

One of the best and biggest horror games of 2023, Lethal Company is a real hit, and it only has a single developer. While the customization options are quite limited, but suits, the primary player customization option, can give you some sense of uniqueness.

The game is based around exploring terrifying moons and abandoned facilities, so you may be wondering what suits can do to help you in in Lethal Company. We’re here to answer.

What do suits do in Lethal Company?

Image via Zeekerss

Suits in Lethal Company don’t have a particular function other than being cosmetic items. Each of the suits only changes your appearance, allowing you to have a grasp on customizing your playable character. Overall, the options are there, but you should set the suits to a low position in your list of priorities.

Though the default suits really emphasize the player’s position in this corporate world, where their life and death are only assets to the Company, having the option of changing them is great. The suits are the following:

Hazard Suit (Yellow)

Green Suit (Green, duh)

Pajama Suit (Blue)

What does the Hazard Suit do in Lethal Company?

Despite the name, the Hazard Suit doesn’t help with any hazardous events or materials in Lethal Company.

What does the Pajama Suit do in Lethal Company?

Like the Hazard Suit, the Pajama Suit does not allow you to sleep on the job, as that’d be detrimental to the Company and would warrant an immediate execution of the disciplinary protocol.

What does the Green Suit do in Lethal Company?

The Green Suit does nothing except be green. But if you’re a big fan of the color, then put on this suit.

How much do suits cost in Lethal Company?

Lethal Company can offer you different items based on when you’re accessing the store. This is also true for the suits, which can change depending on when you’re looking at the store. Both the suits offered and their price are subject to these variations.

During the first week of the game, players can purchase the Green Suit and the Hazard Suit for 60 and 90 credits, respectively. From the second week, you can buy the Hazard for equally as many credits, and the Pajama Suit becomes available for purchase at a whopping 900 credits.

As we can see, the Hazard and Green Suits are relatively cheap, and you can pick them up if you have the spare scratch. The Pajama Suit shouldn’t be considered unless you’ve racked up thousands of extra credits and have nothing better to spend them on, though. Paying 900 credits for a suit that does next to nothing is not worth the trouble, though you are free to spend (or waste) your hard-earned cash.

Best mod for suits in Lethal Company

More Suits

Where the developers fail, modders come in, and the same rings true for the suits in Lethal Company. The More Suits mod adds precisely what it says: more suits, enhancing the variety of available skins for the player character. You can download the mod from the Thunderstore website, and follow the instructions there. Just make sure you first follow our BepInEx installation guide to ensure maximum mod compatibility.